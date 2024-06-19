Anzeige
Mittwoch, 19.06.2024
19.06.2024 15:26 Uhr
123 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Gilead Sciences: Gilead and Kite Pharma Celebrates Pride Month

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 19, 2024 / Gilead Sciences

Gilead and Kite Pharma teams raised Pride Month flags at our campuses last week symbolizing our united support for LGBTQ+ communities globally. Our commitment to inclusion and diversity is vital to our mission and will help us create a healthier world for all people.

Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and commercializes innovative medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The company strives to transform and simplify care for people with life-threatening illnesses around the world. Gilead has operations in more than 35 countries worldwide, with headquarters in Foster City, California.

Originally published by Gilead Sciences

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Gilead Sciences on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Gilead Sciences
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/gilead-sciences
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Gilead Sciences



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
