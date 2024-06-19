FRV is one of a number of companies that has already signed contracts with the Ceará government for the production of green hydrogen and its derivatives in the state. Its H2 Cumbuco project is set to expand to 2 GW of electrolyzer capacity in two phases. The project will use residual urban water treated by the local sanitation company. From pv magazine Latam Madrid-based renewable energy development company FRV has announced plans to develop a 2 GW green hydrogen project at the Pecém Industrial and Port Complex (CIPP) in the Brazilian state of Ceará. Part of the Saudi group Jameel Energy, FRV ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...