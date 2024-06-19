Reputation Leaders Ltd: Reputation Leaders Releases Survey: Talking Beyond Profits Builds Reputation

Treating Employees Well Is Vital to Company's Image

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 19, 2024 / A survey of 1,004 American adults conducted by Reputation Leaders in May 2024 found that employees are particularly frustrated with "corporate speak" emphasizing profits over people.

Think beyond profits

Chart of reasons why communications from employers are not more motivating to employees

Many companies damage their corporate reputations by failing to prioritize the interests of their employees when communicating externally and internally. Instead, they unduly focus on profit and miss opportunities to connect company purpose with the everyday work experiences of their staff. Treating employees well (34%) is as important to a company's reputation as the quality of its products (34%).

Employees in our survey sought greater transparency from their employers and felt demotivated by companies promising different things to different people. Inconsistent communication not only affects employee morale but also damages the company's overall reputation.

Treating employees well is important to a company's reputation with workers and has a wider influence on its public image through word of mouth. What a company's employees say, along with comments from friends and family, influences two-thirds (67%) of US consumers, nearly twice as many people as news media (35%).

The influence of news stories on reputation differs significantly among different groups. In our survey, more Democrats (45%) relied on news stories when gauging a company's reputation than Republicans (28%).

Social media is notably less influential when gauging corporate reputation, at only 14%. However, social media is almost as important as news stories for people under 40 (22% vs. 27%). Among under-40s, young women (62%) value the opinions of friends and family far more than young men (38%).

The message is clear: listening to and valuing employee voices boosts morale and strengthens a company's image with consumers and workers.

