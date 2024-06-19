Inspire Semiconductor Holdings Inc.: InspireSemi Provides Business Update

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and AUSTIN, Texas, June 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspire Semiconductor Holdings Inc. (TSXV: INSP) ("InspireSemi" or the "Company"), a chip design company that provides revolutionary high-performance, energy-efficient accelerated computing solutions for High Performance Computing (HPC), AI, graph analytics, and other compute-intensive workloads, is pleased to announce that today it is providing a general business update by live webinar. Details of the webinar can be found in the Company's press release dated June 10, 2024.



Key topics the business update covers include:

Tapeout of the Company's Thunderbird I Accelerated Computing SOC (System on Chip) for fabrication at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation ("TSMC"). See additional press release dated June 19, 2024 for further details.



Discussion of the advantages, applicability, and positioning of Thunderbird I:

Versatile all-CPU "supercomputer-cluster-on-a-chip" architecture is better fit for real world HPC (High Performance Computing) and graph analytics software applications than datacenter GPUs Best-in-class energy efficiency and affordability Low latency network fabric connects all cores on chip and scales to 256 chips Leverages the established and open RISC-V CPU software ecosystem





Market feedback and continued customer traction:

HPC & AI industry leaders reiterating need for system like this at major worldwide industry events Expansion into the CAE (Computer Aided Engineering) and cybersecurity industries





The Company will discuss its intention to embark upon an uplist to a major U.S. stock exchange (the " Uplist ") and the execution of a non-binding Letter of Intent (the " LOI ") for potential future funding following the Uplist, and anticipated capital needs in the near and long-term in general. Topics include:



The Company beginning the process of listing on a major U.S. stock exchange (such as NASDAQ).

Execution of LOI dated June 17, 2024 with Fulton Street Capital LLC, a 10X Capital affiliated company, for available future funding following the Uplist via Committed Equity Financing Agreement (the " Uplist Financing "):



The Uplist Financing is intended to provide a drawdown facility of up to $100 million in future funding, based upon certain draw mechanics necessary to initiate draws, with such draws solely at the Company's discretion

Certain binding terms under the LOI, including:

Confidentiality

Exclusivity for the investor to conduct any similar type of financing concurrent with the listing of the Company on a U.S. stock exchange for twenty-four months following execution of the LOI

Right of First Refusal to provide not less than 50% of the economic rights of any advisory, agency or brokerage services upon any M&A transaction, or financing undertaken concurrent with the listing of the Company on a U.S. stock exchange for forty-eight months following execution of the LOI

The parties plan to progress to Definitive Agreement negotiations



The Company discusses near and longer-term funding needs:

Intent to launch direct equity Private Placement to help near-term funding to execute on plan while the Thunderbird I chip is at fabrication, to fund costs associated with potential uplist to a major United States exchange, and for general G&A.

Longer-term funding needs discussion, including the LOI already mentioned



The Company cautions that any Uplist is subject to, amongst other things, the Company meeting the applicable listing criteria of the relevant U.S. stock exchange and receiving all relevant regulatory and shareholder approvals. The Proposed Uplist Financing is subject to the Company completing the Uplist, successful due diligence by the investor, the negotiation of a definitive agreement between the parties, the filing of an effective registration statement with SEC, and other matters customary for a transaction of this type. The Uplist and the Proposed Uplist Financing may not happen as contemplated or may not happen at all.

A recording of the business update will be made available in the Investors section of the Company's website at https://inspiresemi.com/investors/.

About InspireSemi

InspireSemi (TSXV: INSP) provides revolutionary high-performance, energy-efficient accelerated computing solutions for High-Performance Computing (HPC), AI, graph analytics, and other compute-intensive workloads. The Thunderbird I 'supercomputer-cluster-on-a-chip' is a disruptive, next-generation datacenter accelerator designed to address multiple underserved and diversified industries, including financial services, computer-aided engineering, energy, climate modeling, and life sciences & drug discovery. Based on the open standard RISC-V instruction set architecture, InspireSemi's solutions set new standards of performance, energy efficiency, and ease of programming. InspireSemi is headquartered in Austin, TX.

For more information visit https://inspiresemi.com

Follow InspireSemi on LinkedIn

Investor Relations Contact

Phil Carlson/Scott Eckstein

KCSA Strategic Communication

inspiresemi@kcsa.com

Company Contact

John B. Kennedy, CFO

(737) 471-3230

jkennedy@inspiresemi.com

