Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results

LIBERTY, Mo., June 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTC: FGPR) ("Ferrellgas" or the "Company") today reported financial results for its third fiscal quarter ended April 30, 2024.



Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, decreased by $21.6 million, or 17%, to $104.0 million in the third fiscal quarter compared to $125.6 million in the prior year quarter. The decreases in both Adjusted EBITDA and net earnings attributable to Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. were primarily driven by a $19.6 million decrease in gross profit noted below, which primarily related to warmer than normal weather and $5.0 million related to higher medical claims realized under the company's self-insured medical plan.

In sharing fiscal third quarter results, Tamria Zertuche, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ferrellgas commented, "Regarding our retail business, we have taken positive steps over the last four years to create balance across the different customers segments in our business. Our focus has been on growing our weather agnostic customer base, by customer type and geographic location. We have made great progress in the areas of Autogas, Tank Exchange, and Industrial Customer segments. However, the extended, unseasonably warm heating season negatively impacted demand volumes attributed to the heating segments of our business. In the areas of the country where we have the most customer density, the weather patterns we experienced were 10% warmer than the prior year quarter. We did see some business closings and the effects of inflation, which contributed to a decrease in retail customers in some areas of our national footprint when compared to the prior year period. We will be able to re-deploy these assets related to closed businesses for gallon growth occurring in future periods. Our experienced operations professionals appropriately responded to the weather anomaly - they managed expenses in all areas of operations, including driving fleet expenses down by over 8% when compared to prior year."

The $71.6 million decrease in revenue was partially offset by a decrease of $52.0 million in cost of product as compared to the prior year period. Gross profit decreased by $19.6 million, or 7%, for the third fiscal quarter compared to the prior year period. Gallons sold for the third fiscal quarter of 2024 decreased 24.6 million, or 11%, as the trend of above average temperatures continued for much of the United States.

Margin per gallon for the Company increased 4% for the third fiscal quarter of 2024 compared to the prior year period. The favorable increase was primarily due to segment mix, our Platinum Plus fixed cost program for residential customers and national account pricing improvement.

Operating income per gallon decreased 10% for the third fiscal quarter of fiscal 2024 compared to the prior year period. We recognized net earnings attributable to Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. of $52.8 million and $72.4 million in the third fiscal quarter of fiscal 2024 and 2023, respectively.

As previously announced, on April 9, 2024, the Company made a cash distribution in the aggregate amount of $99.9 million to holders of record of the Class B units as of March 25, 2024. The total distributions paid to date of approximately $250.0 million were discretionary and made possible by the Company's continued strong performance.

The warmer than normal temperatures and continued focus on strategic initiatives drove a 19% increase during the third fiscal quarter in Blue Rhino's EBITDA compared to the prior year period. Consumer demand surged as the warmer weather prompted an early kick-off to the grilling season. Additionally, Blue Rhino tank usage increased in areas where the electric grid failed due to the heat. We leveraged our national footprint, supply contacts, and our experienced labor force, executing well against higher-than-normal demand in our tank exchange business.

As grilling season arrives, consumers now have even more convenient options to get a Blue Rhino tank. To date, we have installed over 500 self-service kiosks which allow consumers to purchase a propane cylinder 24 hours a day. Home delivery service is also available in 19 markets with plans to expand. More than 50% of these home delivery purchases are from repeat customers. Additionally, Blue Rhino decreased capital expense by nearly $8.0 million in fiscal year 2024 due to supply chain improvements and inventory turn improvements. Blue Rhino recently onboarded two major accounts which added approximately 5,500 tank exchange selling locations to increase total selling locations to over 68,000, an increase of 12% compared to the prior year period.

Investing in technology is one of our key strategic initiatives. We've reduced costs over $1.2 million in fiscal 2024 installing tank monitors. Tank monitoring and telematics technology ensure our customers have a ready supply of propane in addition to improving the efficiency of our delivery efforts. The Company's new credit processing platform, a seamless payment process for our customers, is on track to deliver annual, recurring savings to the company as our payment processor charges us a lower interchange fee on debit card payments. Work also continues on our previously announced enterprise resource planning system implementation.

As an active member of the National Propane Gas Association ("NPGA"), several key recent regulatory actions benefited us and others in the propane industry. The NPGA successfully led a coalition to oppose the Environmental Protection Agency ("EPA") proposal to sunset Energy Star labels on all gas appliances. As a result, the EPA instead proposed to increase the efficiency level of the Energy Star certification for residential furnaces. On another front, the NPGA worked with Congress to preserve propane's inclusion and eligibility for several programs in the Federal Aviation Administration Reauthorization Act, which provides financing to airports to purchase alternative fuel vehicles and propane-powered generators. Additional efforts continue as the NPGA seeks to promote the use of propane and favorable legislation at both the federal and state levels.

FERRELLGAS PARTNERS, L.P. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except unit data) (unaudited) ASSETS April 30, 2024 July 31, 2023 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents (including $10,783 and $11,126 of restricted cash at April 30, 2024 and July 31, 2023, respectively) $ 73,645 $ 137,347 Accounts and notes receivable, net 178,163 159,379 Inventories 91,275 98,104 Price risk management asset 5,398 11,966 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 28,270 29,135 Total current assets 376,751 435,931 Property, plant and equipment, net 622,524 615,174 Goodwill, net 257,006 257,006 Intangible assets (net of accumulated amortization of $356,519 and $349,614 at April 30, 2024 and July 31, 2023, respectively) 114,531 106,615 Operating lease right-of-use assets 56,040 57,839 Other assets, net 60,840 58,838 Total assets $ 1,487,692 $ 1,531,403 LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE AND EQUITY (DEFICIT) Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 47,742 $ 35,115 Current portion of long-term debt 2,620 2,597 Current operating lease liabilities 24,098 24,600 Other current liabilities 153,945 197,030 Total current liabilities 228,405 259,342 Long-term debt 1,459,856 1,456,184 Operating lease liabilities 33,387 34,235 Other liabilities 28,741 29,084 Contingencies and commitments Mezzanine equity: Senior preferred units, net of issue discount and offering costs (700,000 units outstanding at April 30, 2024 and July 31, 2023) 651,349 651,349 Equity (Deficit): Limited partner unitholders Class A (4,857,605 Units outstanding at April 30, 2024 and July 31, 2023) (1,221,021 ) (1,205,103 ) Class B (1,300,000 Units outstanding at April 30, 2024 and July 31,2023) 383,012 383,012 General partner Unitholder (49,496 Units outstanding at April 30, 2024 and July 31, 2023) (69,716 ) (70,566 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 1,018 1,059 Total Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. deficit (906,707 ) (891,598 ) Noncontrolling interest (7,339 ) (7,193 ) Total deficit (914,046 ) (898,791 ) Total liabilities, mezzanine and deficit $ 1,487,692 $ 1,531,403

FERRELLGAS PARTNERS, L.P. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per unit data)

(unaudited) Three months ended Nine months ended Twelve months ended April 30, April 30, April 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues: Propane and other gas liquids sales $ 490,057 $ 559,047 $ 1,413,200 $ 1,596,777 $ 1,733,315 $ 1,962,237 Other 25,717 28,300 83,464 87,802 105,235 109,895 Total revenues 515,774 587,347 1,496,664 1,684,579 1,838,550 2,072,132 Cost of sales: Propane and other gas liquids sales 240,281 291,826 690,299 852,399 841,257 1,059,694 Other 3,195 3,673 11,366 12,692 14,587 14,858 Gross profit 272,298 291,848 794,999 819,488 982,706 997,580 Operating expense - personnel, vehicle, plant & other 150,629 147,477 454,913 434,572 597,861 562,757 Operating expense - equipment lease expense 5,275 5,861 15,994 17,471 21,775 23,078 Depreciation and amortization expense 25,340 23,753 74,179 69,453 98,096 94,044 General and administrative expense 13,305 16,213 43,321 54,161 59,898 67,620 Non-cash employee stock ownership plan compensation charge 880 767 2,500 2,212 3,223 2,946 Loss on asset sales and disposals 130 958 1,847 2,928 4,610 2,876 Operating income 76,739 96,819 202,245 238,691 197,243 244,259 Interest expense (24,685 ) (24,297 ) (73,205 ) (72,483 ) (98,434 ) (98,077 ) Other income, net 1,324 852 3,509 1,865 4,269 2,292 Earnings before income tax expense 53,378 73,374 132,549 168,073 103,078 148,474 Income tax expense 240 367 711 888 804 1,044 Net earnings 53,138 73,007 131,838 167,185 102,274 147,430 Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest (1) 372 580 839 1,203 376 840 Net earnings attributable to Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. $ 52,766 $ 72,427 $ 130,999 $ 165,982 $ 101,898 $ 146,590 Class A unitholders' interest in net (loss) earnings $ (63,802 ) $ 6,115 $ (18,853 ) $ 16,608 $ (25,290 ) $ (18,830 ) Net (loss) earnings per unitholders' interest Basic and diluted net (loss) earnings per Class A Unit $ (13.13 ) $ 1.26 $ (3.88 ) $ 3.42 $ (5.21 ) $ (3.88 ) Weighted average Class A Units outstanding - basic and diluted 4,858 4,858 4,858 4,858 4,858 4,858

(1) Amounts allocated to the general partner for its 1.0101% interest (excluding the economic interest attributable to the preferred unitholders) in the operating partnership, Ferrellgas, L.P.





Supplemental Data and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Items: Three months ended Nine months ended Twelve months ended April 30, April 30, April 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net earnings attributable to Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. $ 52,766 $ 72,427 $ 130,999 $ 165,982 $ 101,898 $ 146,590 Income tax expense 240 367 711 888 804 1,044 Interest expense 24,685 24,297 73,205 72,483 98,434 98,077 Depreciation and amortization expense 25,340 23,753 74,179 69,453 98,096 94,044 EBITDA 103,031 120,844 279,094 308,806 299,232 339,755 Non-cash employee stock ownership plan compensation charge 880 767 2,500 2,212 3,223 2,946 Loss on asset sales and disposal 130 958 1,847 2,928 4,610 2,876 Other income, net (1,324 ) (852 ) (3,509 ) (1,865 ) (4,269 ) (2,292 ) Severance costs - - - 644 - 676 Legal fees and settlements related to non-core businesses 323 3,295 1,480 17,274 5,957 20,577 Business transformation costs (1) 591 - 1,556 - 3,644 - Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest (2) 372 580 839 1,203 376 840 Adjusted EBITDA (3) 104,003 125,592 283,807 331,202 312,773 365,378 Net cash interest expense (4) (21,240 ) (21,426 ) (63,411 ) (64,297 ) (85,809 ) (91,270 ) Maintenance capital expenditures (5) (5,383 ) (5,208 ) (13,952 ) (15,415 ) (18,706 ) (19,318 ) Cash paid for income taxes (136 ) (217 ) (495 ) (713 ) (874 ) (1,081 ) Proceeds from certain asset sales 589 591 1,969 2,079 2,042 2,824 Distributable cash flow attributable to equity investors (6) 77,833 99,332 207,918 252,856 209,426 256,533 Less: Distributions accrued or paid to preferred unitholders 16,045 15,590 48,546 48,063 64,797 64,313 Distributable cash flow attributable to general partner and non-controlling interest (1,557 ) (1,986 ) (4,159 ) (5,056 ) (4,190 ) (5,130 ) Distributable cash flow attributable to Class A and B Unitholders (7) 60,231 81,756 155,213 199,737 140,439 187,090 Less: Distributions paid to Class A and B Unitholders (8) 99,996 49,998 99,996 49,998 99,996 99,996 Distributable cash flow (shortage) excess (9) $ (39,765 ) $ 31,758 $ 55,217 $ 149,739 $ 40,443 $ 87,094 Propane gallons sales Retail - Sales to End Users 162,282 182,937 479,776 514,995 566,924 609,427 Wholesale - Sales to Resellers 47,102 51,015 152,845 155,829 202,906 203,390 Total propane gallons sales 209,384 233,952 632,621 670,824 769,830 812,817

(1) Non-recurring costs included in "Operating, general and administrative expense" primarily related to the implementation of an ERP system as part of our business transformation initiatives.

(2) Amounts allocated to the general partner for its 1.0101% interest (excluding the economic interest attributable to the preferred unitholders) in the operating partnership, Ferrellgas, L.P.

(3) Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as net earnings attributable to Ferrellgas Partners, L.P., plus the sum of the following: income tax expense, interest expense, depreciation and amortization expense, non-cash employee stock ownership plan compensation charge, loss on asset sales and disposals, other income, net, severance costs, legal fees and settlements related to non-core businesses, business transformation costs, and net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest. Management believes the presentation of this measure is relevant and useful because it allows investors to view the partnership's performance in a manner similar to the method management uses, adjusted for items management believes make it easier to compare its results with other companies that have different financing and capital structures. Adjusted EBITDA, as management defines it, may not be comparable to similarly titled measurements used by other companies. Items added into our calculation of Adjusted EBITDA that will not occur on a continuing basis may have associated cash payments. Adjusted EBITDA should be viewed in conjunction with measurements that are computed in accordance with GAAP.

(4) Net cash interest expense is the sum of interest expense less non-cash interest expense and other income, net.

(5) Maintenance capital expenditures include capitalized expenditures for betterment and replacement of property, plant and equipment, and may from time to time include the purchase of assets that are typically leased.

(6) Distributable cash flow attributable to equity investors is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA minus net cash interest expense, maintenance capital expenditures and cash paid for income taxes plus proceeds from certain asset sales. Management considers distributable cash flow attributable to equity investors a meaningful measure of the partnership's ability to declare and pay quarterly distributions to equity investors, including holders of the operating partnership's Preferred Units. Distributable cash flow attributable to equity investors, as management defines it, may not be comparable to similarly titled measurements used by other companies. Items added into our calculation of distributable cash flow attributable to equity investors that will not occur on a continuing basis may have associated cash payments. Distributable cash flow attributable to equity investors should be viewed in conjunction with measurements that are computed in accordance with GAAP.

(7) Distributable cash flow attributable to Class A and B Unitholders is calculated as Distributable cash flow attributable to equity investors minus distributions accrued or paid on the Preferred Units and distributable cash flow attributable to general partner and noncontrolling interest. Management considers distributable cash flow attributable to Class A and B Unitholders a meaningful measure of the partnership's ability to declare and pay quarterly distributions to Class A and B Unitholders. Distributable cash flow attributable to Class A and B Unitholders, as management defines it, may not be comparable to similarly titled measurements used by other companies. Items added to our calculation of distributable cash flow attributable to Class A and B Unitholders that will not occur on a continuing basis may have associated cash payments. Distributable cash flow attributable to Class A and B Unitholders should be viewed in conjunction with measurements that are computed in accordance with GAAP.

(8) The Company did not pay any distributions to Class A Unitholders during any of the periods in fiscal 2024 or fiscal 2023.

(9) Distributable cash flow (shortage) excess is calculated as Distributable cash flow attributable to Class A and B Unitholders minus Distributions paid to Class A and B Unitholders. Distributable cash flow excess, if any, is retained to establish reserves, to reduce debt, to fund capital expenditures and for other partnership purposes, and any shortage is funded from previously established reserves, cash on hand or borrowings under our Credit Facility. Management considers Distributable cash flow (shortage) excess a meaningful measure of the partnership's ability to effectuate those purposes. Distributable cash flow (shortage) excess, as management defines it, may not be comparable to similarly titled measurements used by other companies. Items added into our calculation of distributable cash flow excess that will not occur on a continuing basis may have associated cash payments. Distributable cash flow excess should be viewed in conjunction with measurements that are computed in accordance with GAAP.





