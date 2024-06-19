Anzeige
Mittwoch, 19.06.2024
WKN: 863455 | ISIN: GB0002349065 | Ticker-Symbol:
Dow Jones News
19.06.2024 16:01 Uhr
R.E.A. Holdings plc: Director/PDMR notification

R.E.A. Holdings plc: Director/PDMR notification 

R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE.) 
R.E.A. Holdings plc: Director/PDMR notification 
19-Jun-2024 / 14:30 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons 
closely associated with them 
1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)      Name                            Unitbuckle Limited 
2.      Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status                       Person closely associated with Richard 
                                     Robinow - a Director of R.E.A. Holdings plc 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment               Initial 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
                                     R.E.A. Holdings plc 
a)      Name 
 
                                      213800YXL94R94RYG150 
b)      LEI 
 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                                     R.E.A Holdings plc 9 per cent cumulative 
                                     preference shares of GBP1 each 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 
a) 
       Identification code                     GB0007185639 
 
 
                                     Sale 
b)      Nature of the transaction 
 
                                     Price         Volume 
 
                                     79.75p        100,000 
 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
 
 
 
 
       Aggregated information 
                                     n/a 
 
d) 
       Aggregated volume 
       Price 
e)      Date of the transaction                   18 June 2024 
f)      Place of the transaction                  London Stock Exchange (XLON)

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB0007185639 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:     RE. 
LEI Code:   213800YXL94R94RYG150 
Sequence No.: 329036 
EQS News ID:  1929033 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1929033&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 19, 2024 09:30 ET (13:30 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
