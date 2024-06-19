DJ R.E.A. Holdings plc: Director/PDMR notification

R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE.) R.E.A. Holdings plc: Director/PDMR notification 19-Jun-2024 / 14:30 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Unitbuckle Limited 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Person closely associated with Richard Robinow - a Director of R.E.A. Holdings plc b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor R.E.A. Holdings plc a) Name 213800YXL94R94RYG150 b) LEI 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted R.E.A Holdings plc 9 per cent cumulative preference shares of GBP1 each Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code GB0007185639 Sale b) Nature of the transaction Price Volume 79.75p 100,000 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Aggregated information n/a d) Aggregated volume Price e) Date of the transaction 18 June 2024 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

