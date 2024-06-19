Avenues Recovery Center: New Avenues Rehab Center in Virginia Offers Hope and Healing

Avenues Recovery Center Opening in Norfolk Will Change the Landscape of Mental Health Care in Virginia

NORFOLK, VA / ACCESSWIRE / June 19, 2024 / In response to the growing need for comprehensive addiction treatment services, Avenues Recovery Center announces the grand opening of its brand-new residential treatment center in Norfolk, Virginia. This facility is set to revolutionize addiction recovery in the region by merging highly targeted treatment plans with compassionate and dignified care for individuals battling substance abuse.

Avenues Recovery at Norfolk

Avenues Recovery Center Drug and Alcohol Rehab at Norfolk

The grand opening event, scheduled for June 24, will showcase the center's dedication to transforming lives and the skilled, empathetic staff behind each success story. In addition to a truly unique rehab experience, Avenues offers a groundbreaking alumni program for clients in recovery, established to provide a loyal, supportive community that stays with them for life.

"At Avenues, we are more than just all-stars or teams filled with talent," said Matt Engler, an Avenues regional director. "We are truly good people and that is the foundation by which everything is built."

The facility boasts a staff of experienced medical professionals, therapists, and counselors who specialize in addiction treatment. Services offered include varied therapies such as CBT, DBT, art, music, and yoga in individual and group sessions. The center is housed at 1516 Harmon Street in Norfolk in a large, lovely facility featuring various amenities including an outdoor recreational area, fitness center, and client lounges.

In an effort to make a life of recovery possible for anyone in need, Avenues accepts most forms of Medicaid insurance in addition to commercial plans and private pay.

For more information about Avenues Recovery Center Drug and Alcohol Rehab at Norfolk and its services or to schedule a tour of the facility, please visit avenuesrecovery.com or contact 757-982-8674.

Join us in celebrating the grand opening of Avenues Recovery at Norfolk as we embark on this mission to combat addiction and transform lives in Virginia.

