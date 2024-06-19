ClearCOGS Names Will Fung of Jose Andres Group as Director of Implementation

Fung brings a decade of Executive Chef experience to the rapidly expanding AI Operations provider.

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / June 19, 2024 / ClearCOGS announced today their addition of Will Fung as its Director of Implementation. The former Jose Andres Group Executive Chef has spent the majority of his career in leadership roles across brands like Jose Andres Group, Matchbox, Ted's Bulletin, and Tiger Fork.

Will Fung

ClearCOGS is a leading player in food-service demand forecasting, leveraging AI and real-time data analysis to provide actionable recommendations that optimize restaurant operations and enhance profitability.

"Now is a key time for technology in the restaurant industry. Accessing detailed insights from data can be the difference between success and closing your doors," Fung said. "What separates ClearCOGS from the crowd, and why I'm so excited to be joining the team, is their constant emphasis on delivering outstanding hospitality to their customers."

"Will Fung brings deep knowledge of restaurant operations to our organization. As ClearCOGS enters into our latest phase of growth, Will's track record of exceptional service will play an important role as we continue defining the field of Predictive Analytics in the restaurant industry," said ClearCOGS CEO Matt Wampler.

About ClearCOGS:

ClearCOGS is a predictive analytics company that provides operational efficiency for modern food-service businesses. We empower restaurant operators with the tools and information they need to make proactive decisions to reduce management stress. We measure our success by the impact our tools have on the bottom line and the clarity in your business operations. For more information, visit clearcogs.com.

