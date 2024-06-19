Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 19, 2024) - Evanesce, a leading innovator in sustainable packaging solutions, is proud to announce its participation in the upcoming Canadian Climate Investor Conference (CCIC), taking place on June 25, 2024, at the MaRS Discovery District (101 College St, Toronto, ON M5G 1L7). The company's Founder and CEO, Douglas Horne, will be presenting in the afternoon, showcasing Evanesce's groundbreaking Molded Starch technology and its comprehensive range of compostable products.

Evanesce's Molded Starch technology represents a significant advancement in sustainable packaging, setting a new standard for performance and cost-effectiveness in compostable products. Designed to address the environmental impact of single-use plastics, Evanesce's products provide a viable, eco-friendly alternative that aligns with global efforts to reduce plastic waste and promote sustainability.

Their innovative product lines include StarFybr Molded Starch items such as trays, cups, lids, bowls, and plates, as well as a line of biopolymer serviceware products like straws, cups, and cutlery.

"We are excited to share our vision and innovations at the Canadian Climate Investor Conference," said Douglas Horne, CEO and Founder of Evanesce. "Our Molded Starch technology is a game-changer in the sustainable packaging industry, meeting the growing demand for affordable eco-friendly alternatives."

Evanesce's participation in the CCIC underscores the company's commitment to leading the charge in environmental stewardship and sustainable innovation. The conference, known for its focus on climate-related investment opportunities, provides an ideal platform for Evanesce to connect with investors, industry leaders, and policymakers who are dedicated to fostering a greener, more sustainable future.

Attendees of the CCIC are invited to join Douglas Horne's presentation to learn more about how Evanesce's Molded Starch technology is transforming the packaging industry and contributing to a circular economy. To learn more about the conference, visit https://events.tsx.com/ccic. For more information about Evanesce and its product offerings, visit evanesce.com.

###

About Evanesce®

Evanesce is accelerating the adoption of compostable, plant-based packaging solutions in the global packaging industry. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, Evanesce designs, develops, and manufactures sustainable packaging solutions that are certified compostable, commercially scalable, and cost-competitive using the latest advancements in material science. Their revolutionary patented Evanesce® Molded Starch Technology uses upcycled plant materials, is home compostable, and decomposes in 90 days or less. Evanesce's plant-based compostable food packaging products include readily available biopolymer compostable straws, cups, lids, containers, and cutlery, and Evanesce® StarFybr Molded Starch products. Evanesce is passionate about delivering environmentally friendly solutions that are affordable and inspire change that contributes to a healthier planet. Learn more at evanesce.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

Evanesce Inc.

Angela Rodenburgh

6043089096

arodenburgh@evanesce.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/213534

SOURCE: Canadian Climate Investor Conference