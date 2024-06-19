Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
19.06.2024 16:10 Uhr
93 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Integre Trans: CONVOCATION OF RECONVENED BONDHOLDERS' MEETING ON 27 JUNE 2024 (ISIN CODE LT0000407553)

UŽDAROJI AKCINE BENDROVE "AUDIFINA"

   Legal entity code: 125921757 Registered office address: Vilnius, A.

       Juozapaviciaus st. 6, LT-09310, Republic of Lithuania

 Information about the legal entity is collected and stored in the Register of
 Legal Entities of the State Enterprise Centre of Registers of the Republic of
                  Lithuania

                (also - Trustee)

                    

                 19 June 2024

                    

CONVOCATION OF RECONVENED BONDHOLDERS' MEETING OF UAB "INTEGRE TRANS" ON 27 JUNE
             2024 (ISIN CODE LT0000407553)

                    

A meeting of UAB "Integre Trans" (legal entity code 301888546, registered
office address Sporto st. 18, Vilnius, Republic of Lithuania) (the Issuer or
the Company) bond, ISIN code LT0000407553 (the Bonds), holders convened on 17
June 2024 (the Meeting) did not take place because the quorum of Bondholders
required by law was not present: 34,35% (1374 of 4000 qty. of the Bonds held)
of the Bondholders have attended the Meeting (the meeting shall be deemed to
have been held if Bondholders holding more than 1/2 of the voting rights of the
Bonds of the same issue are present at the meeting). The minutes of the Meeting
is attached (Annex 1). The persons who attended the Meeting are entitled to
have access to the minutes and submit their comments or opinion in writing on
the facts presented in the minutes and the drawing up of the minutes within
three days from the moment of access thereto, but not later than within ten
days after the day of the Meeting. 



Having regard that the Meeting was deemed to not have taken place, the Trustee
calls a reconvened meeting of Bondholders on 27 June 2024, 10 a.m., (the
Reconvened Meeting) which will take place virtually by using "Microsoft Teams".
Registration of the participants of the Reconvened Meeting begins at 9.30 a.m. 



The chairman of the Reconvened Meeting shall be the Trustee.



Pursuant to Article 9(2) of the Law on Protection of Interests of Bondholders
of Joint-Stock Companies and Closed Joint-Stock Companies of the Republic of
Lithuania, the Notice of the Reconvened Meeting (the Notice) is hereby
published at the website of the Trustee 

https://www.audifina.lt/paslaugos/konsultacines-paslaugos/obligaciju-savininku-i
nteresu-gynimas-atstovavimas/viesi-pranesimai,
as well as at the website of NASDAQ https://shorturl.at/ctwXI,and the website
of the Company https://integretrans.com/lt/. 



Agenda of the Reconvened Meeting:

1.   Election of the Secretary of the Meeting.

2.   Introduction to the organization and voting procedure of the Meeting.

3.   The Company's information presentation of its financial position and
plans in relation to the Company's restructuring efforts. 

4.   Regarding early redemption of the Issuer's bonds.

Proposed draft decisions under the fourth item on the agenda:

1)    Confirm the occurrence of the Extraordinary Early Redemption Event
"Insolvency": (i) the Issuer <…> admits inability to pay its debts as defined
in Clause 4.2 part "Extraordinary Early Redemption / (d) Insolvency" of the
information document of UAB Integre Trans on the offer and listing of the EUR 8
000 000 Bonds (ISIN code LT0000407553. 

2)    Agree that the Bondholders' Meeting of 27 June 2024 shall not demand
to redeem the Bonds prior to their maturity date of 5 May 2026, but further
performance of the Company's and the Bondholders' obligations is to be decided
at a later date by convening a new Bondholders' Meeting in accordance with the
procedure provided for by the applicable laws, for the approval of the
Company's restructuring plan or rejection of it. 

3)    Require the Company to redeem the Bonds earlier than the scheduled
redemption date of 5 May 2026, with the early redemption date to be determined
in accordance with the Terms and Conditions - not later than on the 10th
business day the Issuer receives the Meeting's decision. 

5.   Questions and answers.



Place of the Reconvened Meeting

The Reconvened Meeting will take place virtually, using "Microsoft Teams". An
invitation (link) to the Reconvened Meeting shall be published on 26 June 2024 
 on         the           Trustee's       website
https://www.audifina.lt/en/services/consulting-
services/trustee-services/viesi-pranesimaias well as the Company's website
https://integretrans.com/ 



Early voting

The Trustee informs that Bondholders are entitled to vote in writing by filling
the voting ballot (Annex 2). A memo regarding voting on the items of the agenda
is attached to this Notice (Annex 3). Voting in writing is not compulsory, i.
e. the Bondholders are entitled to vote in person at the Reconvened Meeting. 

The filled-out voting ballot must be submitted to the Trustee before 26 June
2024, 12:00 p.m. (Vilnius time) by sending the voting ballot by registered mail
or by delivering it to A. Juozapaviciaus st. 6, LT09310, Vilnius, Republic of
Lithuania. If the Bondholder signs the ballot paper with a qualified electronic
signature, the signed ballot paper must be sent before 26 June 2024, 12:00 p.m.
(Vilnius time) to the Trustee's e-mail address obligacijos@audifina.lt. In the
event that a the voting ballot is submitted after the deadline (i.e. after
12:00 p. m. on 26 June 2024), the acceptance of the ballot paper shall be at
the discretion of the Trustee. 

Persons who have voted in advance in writing at the 17 June 2024 Meeting, are
deemed to have voted at the Reconvened Meeting, thus shall not cast a repeated
vote. 

A more detailed information on voting in writing is made available on the
Nasdaq website address https://shorturl.at/FCRMu. 



Information on the Reconvened Meeting's organization

The day of the accounting. The accounting day of the Reconvened Meeting is 21
June 2024. Persons who at the end of the accounting day of the Reconvened
Meeting will be Bondholders of the Company shall have a right to participate
and vote at the Reconvened Meeting personally or by proxy, or to be represented
by the person with whom an agreement on the transfer of voting right is
concluded. 

Identity documents. Person attending the Reconvened Meeting and having the
right to vote, and depending on the situation, will have to provide (show) to
the Trustee: (i) an identity document - passport or identity card; (ii) if the
legal person is being represented by a person acting under the 

Articles of Association - an extract from the national or foreign register of
legal entities (if not in Lithuanian or English, the document shall be
translated to Lithuanian or English) not older than 10 days, and, if
applicable, procuration; (iii) a confirmation that the Power of Attorney
submitted to the Trustee has not been revoked, or if due to unforeseen
circumstances, the Power of Attorney has not been submitted to the Trustee, the
Power of Attorney; (iv) a confirmation that the agreement on transfer of voting
rights submitted to the Trustee has not been terminated or have not ended on
other grounds, or if due to unforeseen circumstances, the agreement on transfer
of voting rights has not been submitted to the Trustee, the agreement on
transfer of voting rights. 

Proof of identity and, where applicable, proof of eligibility to vote (basis of
representation) will be required to be provided to the Trustee's
representatives in separate virtual Microsoft Teams rooms, in accordance with
data protection requirements, when connecting remotely to the Re- convening. In
this regard, participants of the Reconvened Meeting must be prepared in advance
to provide proof of identity and, where applicable, of the right to vote (basis
of representation), which could be verified by the Trustee. .The Trustee
reserves its' right to ask any participant of the Reconvened Meeting to provide
copies of the respective documents by e-mail address obligacijos@audifina.lt.
Therefore, each attendee of the Reconvened Meeting shall prepare copies of the
respective documents in advance. 

Power of attorney. Each bondholder shall have the right to authorise another
person (natural or legal) to attend and vote on his/her/its behalf at the
Reconvened Meeting in accordance with the procedure established by law. At the
Reconvened Meeting, the authorised person shall have the same rights as the
bondholder he/she/it represents. Requirements for Power of Attorneys: (i) the
Power of Attorney of a Lithuanian natural or legal person may be in a notarial
form or a simple written form, including electronical Power of Attorney signed
with a qualified electronic signature; (ii) the Power of Attorney of a foreign
natural or legal person may be in a notarial form or a simple written form,
including electronical Power of Attorney signed with a qualified electronic
signature. If the Power of Attorney of a foreign natural or legal person is not
in English or Lithuanian it shall be translated to English or Lithuanian and if
it is in notarial form, the Power of Attorney shall be legalized in accordance
with the law. 

If the attendee of the Reconvened Meeting is not the bondholder, the Power of
Attorney or agreement on transfer of voting rights (a copy of it) shall be
provided to the Trustee no later than the start of the 

Reconvened Meeting by one of the following means:

(i)        by e-mail address obligacijos@audifina.lt;or (ii) by
delivery or registered mail at the address - A. Juozapaviciaus st. 6, LT-09310,
Vilnius, Republic of Lithuania. 

Minutes of the Reconvened Meeting. The approved minutes of the Reconvened
Meeting together with the results of the voting (if voting on the relevant
matters takes place) will be published on the Trustee's website
www.audifina.lt/paslaugos/konsultacines-paslaugos/obligaciju-savininku-interesu-
gynimas-atstovavimas/viesi-pranesimaino
later than 7 days following the Reconvened Meeting. 



Other information

The quorum requirement shall not apply to a Reconvened Meeting.

If you have any questions concerning this Notice, the Re-meeting and the
matters to be discussed at the Re-meeting, please contact the Trustee (e-mail:
obligacijos@audifina.lt). 



ANNEXED:

 1. Minutes of the Meeting;

 2. Voting ballot;

 3. Memo regarding voting.






Jolanta Ruzgiene

General Manager of the Trustee

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1229738
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.