GlobeNewswire
19.06.2024 16:22 Uhr
82 Leser
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Genmab A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to employee warrant exercise

The share capital of Genmab A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading
and official listing will take effect as per 21 June 2024 in the ISIN below. 



ISIN:         DK0010272202             
-------------------------------------------------------------
Name:         Genmab                
-------------------------------------------------------------
Volume before change: 66,129,923 shares (DKK 66,129,923)  
-------------------------------------------------------------
Change:        6,986 shares (DKK 6,986)       
-------------------------------------------------------------
Volume after change:  66,136,909 shares (DKK 66,136,909)  
-------------------------------------------------------------
Subscription prices:  ·     424 shares at DKK 1,025.00 
            ·     2,305 shares at DKK 1,032.00
            ·     1,058 shares at DKK 1,161.00
            ·     562 shares at DKK 1,210.00 
            ·     287 shares at DKK 1,334.50 
            ·     316 shares at DKK 1,432.00 
            ·     2,034 shares at DKK 1,615.00
-------------------------------------------------------------
Face value:      DKK 1                 
-------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:      GMAB                 
-------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:     11143                 
-------------------------------------------------------------



For further inform-ion, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
