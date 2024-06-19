Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Genmab A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to employee warrant exercise

The share capital of Genmab A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing will take effect as per 21 June 2024 in the ISIN below. ISIN: DK0010272202 ------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Genmab ------------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 66,129,923 shares (DKK 66,129,923) ------------------------------------------------------------- Change: 6,986 shares (DKK 6,986) ------------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 66,136,909 shares (DKK 66,136,909) ------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription prices: · 424 shares at DKK 1,025.00 · 2,305 shares at DKK 1,032.00 · 1,058 shares at DKK 1,161.00 · 562 shares at DKK 1,210.00 · 287 shares at DKK 1,334.50 · 316 shares at DKK 1,432.00 · 2,034 shares at DKK 1,615.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 1 ------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: GMAB ------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 11143 ------------------------------------------------------------- For further inform-ion, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66