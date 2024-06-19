The "Dunkelflaute" is a bogeyman for the energy sector, but a new tool from the German-Norwegian storage provider can now determine exactly which storage capacities and how many reserve power plants are needed in order to be on the safe side even in phases with little PV and wind power. From pv magazine Germany If the energy transition in Germany is to succeed, storage will be needed. There is widespread agreement on this, but the question is how much storage capacity do we need and which additional reserve power plants are necessary. Eco Stor has developed an online tool for this purpose. It ...

