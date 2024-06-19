Leer Inc. Launches Advanced Outdoor Refrigerated Reach-in Storage Solutions

Leer Inc., a leading brand in temperature-controlled storage solutions, proudly announces the release of its latest product line: Refrigerated Reach-In Storage Solutions. Engineered for diverse commercial applications, these units are perfect for restaurants, convenience stores, and more, offering superior reliability and flexibility for both Indoor and Outdoor cold storage needs.

NEW LISBON, WI / ACCESSWIRE / June 19, 2024 / Leer Inc., a leading brand in temperature-controlled storage solutions, proudly announces the release of its latest product line: Refrigerated Reach-In Storage Solutions. Engineered for diverse commercial applications, these units are perfect for restaurants, convenience stores, and more, offering superior reliability and flexibility for both Indoor and Outdoor cold storage needs.

S85 Reach-In Storage

Indoor & Outdoor Refrigerated Reach-In Storage Coolers & Freezers

Introducing the new line of Refrigerated Reach-In Storage units, available in both indoor and outdoor models, including the S40 Cooler, S40 Freezer, S85 Cooler, and the S85 Freezer.

"We understand the challenges businesses face in maximizing their cold storage capacities with reliable and efficient solutions. Our new, fully-weatherproof, Outdoor Refrigerated Reach-In Storage units address these needs by allowing businesses to leverage their unused outdoor real estate."

- Ben Albregts, President of Leer, Inc.

Weatherproof Construction: Create extra cold storage away from your paying customers. The patented offset seams are precision machine formed, resulting in water-tight lock-form seams. This creates a robust weatherproof product that you can place outside for years to come.

Precise Temperature Control: Be confident your product will remain in optimal condition. Eco-friendly R290 refrigerant, electronic controls, and an automatic defrost system deliver precise temperature control (34 to 46°F for Coolers; -4°F to 0°F for Freezers).

User Convenience: Adjustable heavy-duty shelving each capable of 100lbs, large door openings, and LED lighting provide easy access and superior organization.

Leer's Refrigerated Reach-In Storage offers a reliable and efficient solution for extra cold storage needs. To learn more, visit: https://leerinc.com/products/refrigerated-reach-in-storage/

About Leer Inc.

Through decades of commitment to product development, customer service and a relentless focus on American-made manufacturing excellence, Leer has continued to shape and drive innovation in the temperature-controlled storage industry. We're dedicated to the success of all our customers - be that customers of our iconic white Ice Merchandisers, Refrigerated-In Storage Units, Multi-Temp Refrigerated Trailers, or our custom-built Walk-In Coolers & Freezers.

