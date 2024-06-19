Issuer: Skyborn Renewables GmbH / Key word(s): Agreement

Skyborn advances Gennaker offshore wind project with turbine supply agreement



Hamburg, Germany, 19th June 2024 Master Supply Agreement for the delivery of 63 wind turbines with a capacity of up to 15 MW from Siemens Gamesa

Gennaker project continues to progress

Adding 945 MW to the clean energy transition in Germany Skyborn Renewables (Skyborn) advances the Gennaker offshore wind project with an updated Master Supply Agreement signed today with Siemens Gamesa for the delivery of 63 SG 14-236 DD wind turbines with a power boost of up to 15MW and a rotor diameter of 236 meters. This agreement strengthens the long-term partnership between the two companies and upgrades the wind turbine technology to state-of-the-art wind turbines, replacing the 2022 Master Supply Agreement which provided for the delivery of 103 SG 8.0-167 DD Siemens Gamesa wind turbines (with a power boost of up to 9 MW). The Gennaker project continues to progress with the main soil investigation nearing completion, foundation design contract signed, and responses to tenders for other main wind farm components and installation vessels under review. "Securing this new Master Supply Agreement for the wind turbines is an important milestone for the Gennaker project, solidifying further planning - especially important in today's tight supply chain environment. It is also testament to the strong commitment of all parties involved in realizing the project," says Patrick Lammers, CEO of Skyborn. "Offshore wind power is critical for boosting renewables in the energy mix. The Gennaker project will directly contribute to Germany's and Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania's climate goals," Lammers adds. At 945 MW, Gennaker will become the most powerful offshore wind farm in the German Baltic Sea to date. Located approximately 15 kilometers north of the Fischland-Darß-Zingst peninsula, the project area sits within a designated priority zone for offshore wind energy in the Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania coastal sea. Skyborn secured the initial building permit for the Gennaker site in May 2019 and maintains site exclusivity for development. Offshore construction works are planned to commence in 2027. (Photo Credits: Siemens Gamesa) Contact for Journalists: Meike Wulfers Head of Corporate Communications m.wulfers@skybornrenewables.com +49 (151) 50124410 About Skyborn Renewables Skyborn is an accomplished offshore wind developer and operator with more than 20 years' experience, headquartered in Germany. Our capabilities cover the entire offshore wind value chain, including greenfield development, engineering and design, procurement, financing, commercialization / corporate power purchase agreements, construction management, as well as operations and asset management. Skyborn is a portfolio company of Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), a world-leading independent global infrastructure investor with headquarters in New York, USA. For more information, visit www.skybornrenewables.com



