The SLF research institute recently completed a survey on the Bernina Pass commissioned by a PV system design company that wants to build a solar park there. Measuring snow with drones makes it possible to identify the most suitable terrain and just a few meters to the left or right can makes a difference. From pv magazine Italy The SLF is a world-renowned Swiss research institute that conducts solution-oriented research on natural hazards, mountain ecosystems, and snow and ice. It recently carried out an investigation on the Bernina Pass on behalf of a PV system design company that wants to build ...

