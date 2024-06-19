The company's new UniC C5 and UniC C1 products, targeted at small and medium C&I applications and set for mass production starting in December 2024, can reportedly boost energy yield more than 50%. Ampace is showcasing its new UniC series of all-in-one outdoor energy storage solutions at ees Europe 2024 in Munich. The UniC C1 system has a capacity of 92 kWh and is suitable for small commercial and industrial (C&I) applications, while the recently launched UniC C5 system has a capacity of 256 kWh and is fitted for medium C&I applications. The UniC series boosts cycle life close to 11,000, which ...

