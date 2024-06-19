Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 19 juin/June 2024) - Chemistree Technology Inc. (CHM) has announced a name and symbol change to Waverunner Capital Inc. (WRUN) and a consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one (1) post-consolidated common share for every ten (10) pre-consolidated common shares.

As a result, the outstanding shares of the company will be reduced to approximately 74,423,317 common shares.

The shares will begin trading on a consolidated basis and with a new name, symbol, and CUSIP number on June 24, 2024.

Please note that all open orders will be canceled at the end of business on June 21, 2024. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders taking into account the share consolidation.

Chemistree Technology Inc. (CHM) a annoncé un changement de nom et de symbole pour Waverunner Capital Inc. (WRUN) et une consolidation de ses actions ordinaires émises et en circulation sur la base d'une (1) action ordinaire post-consolidée pour dix (10) actions ordinaires pré-regroupées.

En conséquent, les actions en circulation de la société seront réduites à environ 74 423 317 actions ordinaires.

Les actions commenceront à être négociées sur une base consolidée et sous un nouveau nom, symbole, et un nouveau numéro CUSIP le 24 juin 2024.

Veuillez noter que tous les ordres ouverts seront annulés à la fin des activités le 21 juin 2024. Il est rappelé aux concessionnaires de saisir à nouveau leurs ordres en tenant compte du regroupement d'actions.

Trading on a Consolidated Basis/Négociation sur une Base Consolidée : Le 24 juin/June 2024 Record Date/Date d'Enregistrement : Le 24 juin/June 2024 Anticipated Payment Date/Date de Paiement Prévue : Le 24 juin/June 2024 New Name/Nouveau Nom : Waverunner Capital Inc. New Symbol/Nouveau Symbole : WRUN NEW/NOUVEAU CUSIP : 943917 10 4 NEW/NOUVEAU ISIN : CA 943917 10 4 7 Old Symbol/Vieux Symbole : CHM Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN : 16383D104/CA16383D1042

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com.

Pour toute question ou information complémentaire, veuillez contacter Listings au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à: Listings@thecse.com.

SOURCE: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)