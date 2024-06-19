Ideon Media Named Exclusive Ad Representation Partner for Business Insider in Canada

Ideon Media, Canada's largest digital rep firm, is proud to announce its exclusive partnership with Business Insider, one of the world's premier business and technology news websites. As the exclusive ad representation partner for Business Insider in Canada, Ideon Media will oversee all advertising sales and partnerships across Business Insider's digital platforms in the Canadian market.

Ideon Media, Canada's largest digital rep firm, is proud to announce its exclusive partnership with Business Insider, one of the world's premier business and technology news websites. As the exclusive ad representation partner for Business Insider in Canada, Ideon Media will oversee all advertising sales and partnerships across Business Insider's digital platforms in the Canadian market.

Business Insider has established itself as a trusted source of news, analysis, and insights for business professionals, entrepreneurs, and decision-makers worldwide. Reaching 5.1M Canadian unique visitors monthly (Comscore, April 2024) with their comprehensive coverage of business, finance, technology, and more, Business Insider attracts a highly engaged audience of millions, making it a valuable platform for advertisers seeking to reach affluent and influential audiences.

"We are thrilled to work with Ideon Media to expand our audience of 5 million readers in Canada, a growing market that strongly resonates with Business Insider's business , tech and innovation coverage. This partnership brings the power of our global audience to local advertisers. Ideon Media's expertise and presence in Canada will open up new doors and endless opportunities for our partners looking to build authentic connections with 100 million Business Insider readers" says Orlando Reece, Global Head of Sales, Business Insider.

"We're excited to bring Business Insider back to the Canadian market. BI has a legendary history as one of the first and most successful digital-only publishers dating from Henry Blodget's visionary entrepreneurship during the first dot-com boom, with continued innovation over three decades. Featuring Pulitzer Prize-winning original journalism and industry-first branded programs, Business Insider is a must-buy for advertisers who want to connect with financially-savvy high net worth individuals, with a reach of over five million Canadians in April according to Comscore" says Kevin Bartus, President and CEO of Ideon Media.

ABOUT Business Insider

Since launching in 2007, Business Insider has become a leading global news brand renowned for its coverage across business, technology and innovation. Business Insider reaches over 100 million readers each month and hundreds of millions of viewers who watch our videos for over a billion minutes each month.



Business Insider's journalism has sparked changes around the world, inspiring new government legislation and prompting companies to amend controversial policies. The newsroom has won prestigious awards including a Pulitzer Prize, Emmys and a National Magazine Award.



Business Insider has nine editions worldwide with bureaus spanning New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, London and Singapore. Business Insider is a subsidiary of Axel Springer SE.

ABOUT IDEON MEDIA

Ideon Media is Canada's leading independent digital media company. As the single point of exclusive access to premium Canadian and international publications, Ideon reaches 19 million engaged Canadians through digital advertising solutions that deliver results.

At the forefront of digital storytelling, Ideon Media empowers brands to connect with their target audiences like never before. Ideon Media combines scale with innovation across digital media, connected television, digital audio, programmatic and native platforms.

