STACK Construction Technologies: STACK Announces Ray DeZenzo's Move to President, Paving the Way for Innovative Growth and Continued Market Expansion

CINCINNATI, OH / ACCESSWIRE / June 19, 2024 / STACK Construction Technologies, an industry-leading, cloud-based construction software platform, is pleased to announce the promotion of Ray DeZenzo to President, assuming responsibility for Product as well as continuing to lead overall business operations.





STACK Construction Technologies

In his new role, DeZenzo will continue to report to Phil Ogilby, Co-Founder and CEO of STACK Construction Technologies, and have full daily operating control over the organization. The two will continue working together to steer the organization toward Ogilby's vision of providing a unique set of capabilities that accelerate the digital transformation of the construction industry.

"I'm proud to be naming Ray as our President," said Ogilby. "His steadfast leadership and operational excellence have been crucial to strengthening our team and positioning the company for our next growth goals. When recruiting for a COO in 2019, our goal was to find someone who had 'done it before' in terms of growing and scaling a SAAS operation, ideally in or adjacent to the construction industry. From my first conversation with Ray, I had a sense he would be that and so much more. He's got a tremendous amount of energy and focus and he brings that to everything he does. His financial background in the CFO role was a bonus to his operational skills."

Since 2019, DeZenzo successfully helped raise additional capital, led the company in multiple acquisitions, helped grow annual revenue by 225%, and supported STACK's workforce expansion of 90 people. He is a champion of STACK's culture of innovation, fostering new ideas that add value and positive business impact to customers. DeZenzo's expertise in recruiting top talent and influencing performance through mentorship, along with his partnership strategy and negotiation skills, has made a huge impact on the company.

"Ray has extensive history in operational excellence, product development and finance oversight," commented Ben Levin, Level Equity CEO and Co-Founder. "Since joining the STACK organization, the impact of his leadership has been evidenced in the company's user and revenue growth. We are thrilled to see him take an even bigger role in driving future success for the company and our investment."

As DeZenzo takes the reigns, he will lean on a curated group of functional leaders to further propel the company's construction industry expertise and market penetration.

"Our leadership team is top-notch and I am proud of all that we've accomplished together thus far," reflected DeZenzo. "As President, I'm excited to drive even more opportunity for success as we work to align product development with customer needs and push new levels of innovation throughout our platform."

