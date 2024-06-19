Xironetic Appoints Jeff Potts to Chief Technology Officer

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK / ACCESSWIRE / June 19, 2024 / Xironetic, a provider of augmented reality surgical guidance technology, is announcing the appointment of Jeff Potts to Chief Technology Officer.

"I am thrilled to announce Jeff's selection to the role of CTO as our company sees rapidly increasing clinical adoption by surgeons at leading healthcare institutions across the globe," said Dr. Christian El-Amm, Founder and Executive Chairman of Xironetic and Chief of Pediatric Plastic Surgery at Oklahoma Children's Hospital. "Jeff's technology and product development expertise have been instrumental in our success, and we are excited for him to take on this new role as we start a new chapter in our company's growth."

Jeff is appointed to CTO following two years with Xironetic as VP of Engineering, where he led the development of the company's first FDA-cleared product, IntraOpVSP. Prior to Xironetic, he led a global team at Baker Hughes focused on new product development leveraging artificial intelligence and augmented reality. He holds a Ph.D. from The University of Texas at Austin with 12 years of industrial R&D and product development experience and is the inventor of 15 filed or granted patents.

"Two years ago, I joined Xironetic to seize an incredible opportunity to apply my technology expertise towards directly improving people's lives," said Potts. "In that timeframe, the benefits of this technology to both patients and surgeons have become clear, and we have seen an inflection point in surgical utilization. I believe this technology represents a transformative advancement in computer-aided surgery that is poised to become standard of care."

About Xironetic

Xironetic ('chiro-net-ik') is a privately held startup founded in 2021 with a focus on building augmented reality solutions for surgical guidance. The company's IntraOpVSP software combines augmented reality and computer vision to support complex surgical procedures and has been used in over 160 surgical cases to date. In 2022, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration cleared IntraOpVSP for use as an imaging device during surgery across a broad range of clinical indications. Follow our progress at http://www.xironetic.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

