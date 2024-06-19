Regulatory News:

Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies (ISIN: FR0013451044, Ticker: ALHGR) (Paris:ALHGR) ("Hoffmann Green Cement" or the "Company"), an industrial player committed to the decarbonation of the construction sector that designs and markets innovative clinker-free cements, announces the signing of a commercial partnership with Polylogis Group, a leading player in the overall housing market, offering a unique and diversified real estate solution to meet everyone's needs, and with its subsidiary LogiOuest, one of the most active social landlords in the Loire-Atlantique and Maine-et-Loire regions.

A comprehensive housing operator, the Polylogis Group is involved through its subsidiaries in almost 500 municipalities in 6 French regions (Île-de-France, Normandy, Centre-Val-de-Loire, Pays de-la-Loire, Nouvelle-Aquitaine, Occitanie) and manages a portfolio of 146,000 housing units. LogiOuest, a social housing company and subsidiary of the Polylogis Group, builds and manages high-quality social housing, mainly for families in the Pays de la Loire region.

As part of this agreement, Polylogis and LogiOuest have committed to prescribing and promoting Hoffmann 0% clinker-based concretes for future property developments in Loire Atlantique and Maine-et-Loire. This collaboration will contribute to the construction of new, eco-responsible housing in line with regulatory requirements to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. This new partnership, which runs until 2027, strengthen Hoffmann Green's territorial coverage in the Pays de la Loire region.

Julien Blanchard and David Hoffmann, co-founders of Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies, said: "We are honoured to be working with key players such as Polylogis and LogiOuest to support their development strategy towards carbon neutrality. The prescribing of Hoffmann Green's innovative clinker-free cements continues, and we look forward to see the development of Polylogis' and LogiOuest's first low-carbon property programs in Loire-Atlantique and Maine-et-Loire."

Cédric Loret, Deputy Managing Director in charge of strategy and sustainable development at POLYLOGIS, added: "Polylogis is particularly concerned about the pillars on which sustainable development is based by addressing economic, environmental and social issues, and has made CSR the key pillar of its "Coeur Habitat 2030" business project. Thanks to this partnership with Hoffmann Green, Polylogis is fully committed to a low-carbon construction policy in the Pays de la Loire region."

Guillaume Corfdir, Managing Director of LOGIOUEST, completed: "Given our role as a pioneering social housing provider in environmental initiatives, we are delighted to sign this partnership with Hoffmann Green, which fits in perfectly with the Polylogis group's corporate project, in which we are fully committed to playing a role in the ecological transition. This agreement means that we can provide our customers with even more eco-responsible social housing, built with low-carbon cement, while guaranteeing the full quality of their homes which is our trademark."

ABOUT HOFFMANN GREEN CEMENT TECHNOLOGIES

Founded in 2014 and based in Bournezeau (Vendée, Western France), Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies designs, produces and distributes innovative extremely low-carbon cements with a carbon footprint 5 times lower than traditional cement that present, at equivalent dosage and with no alteration to the concrete manufacturing process, superior performances than traditional cement.

Hoffmann Green operates two production units powered by a solar tracker park on the Bournezeau site: a 4.0 factory and H2, the world's first vertical cement plant inaugurated in May 2023. A third factory will be established at the Grand Port of Dunkirk in 2025, bringing the total production capacity to 550,000 tons per year, representing 3% of the French market. The group has industrialized a genuine technological breakthrough based on modifying cement composition and creating a cold manufacturing process, with 0% clinker and low energy consumption, making it a leading and unique player in the cement market that has not evolved for 200 years.

In a context of climate urgency and energy price inflation, Hoffmann Green Cement actively participates in energy transition by producing clean cement that consumes 10 to 15 times less energy than Portland cement. It also promotes eco-responsible construction and encourages circular economy and natural resource preservation. With its unparalleled and constantly evolving technological expertise, driven by high-performing teams, Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies serves all markets in the construction sector, both in France and internationally.

Hoffmann Green was selected among the 2022 promotion of the top 20 French green startups as part of the French Tech Green20 program, led by the French Tech Mission in partnership with the Ministry of Ecological Transition. In June 2023, the company was selected for French Tech 2030, a new ambitious support program operated by the French Tech Mission alongside the General Secretariat for Investment (SGPI) and Bpifrance.

The company continues its international development with contract signings in the United Kingdom, Belgium, Switzerland, Saudi Arabia and recently in the United States.

For further information, please go to: www.ciments-hoffmann.fr/

ABOUT POLYLOGIS AND LOGIOUEST

The Polylogis Group is present in more than 500 towns and cities across France. It has in-depth knowledge of the needs and specific features of each area, and cultivates a human and personalised approach to housing. The Group owns 82,423 social housing units, including 72,966 family housing units and 9,816 special housing units. In the private sector, the Group manages 69,747 homes through its property management business.

As part of its Coeur Habitat 2030 corporate project, the Polylogis Group, which builds around 2,000 homes a year, aims to be a leading player in the construction industry in terms of climate protection and biodiversity.

Within the Polylogis Group, LOGIOUEST is the social housing company operating in the Loire-Atlantique and Maine-et-Loire regions. The company owns and manages over 5,000 homes in more than 50 communes, and develops around 130 new homes a year.

