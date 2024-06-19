Anzeige
Mittwoch, 19.06.2024
Doppeltes “STRONG BUY”! Jetzt bei EAM einsteigen?
WKN: A3D58Q | ISIN: GG00BQBFY362 | Ticker-Symbol: 3BH
Frankfurt
19.06.24
08:07 Uhr
4,180 Euro
+0,040
+0,97 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
19.06.2024 18:06 Uhr
BH Macro Limited - Transparency Reporting

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 19

BH Macro Limited (the "Company")
(a closed-ended investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 46235)
LEI: 549300ZOFF0Z2CM87C29

Transparency Reporting
19 June 2024

As an investor in Brevan Howard Master Fund Limited (the "Master Fund"), the Company has received from State Street Fund Services (Ireland) Limited, the administrator of the Master Fund, an Investor Transparency Report relating to the Net Asset Value of the Master Fund as at 30 April 2024. The report is available on the Company's website, which can be accessed at www.bhmacro.com.

Enquiries:

Company website: www.bhmacro.com

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745001


© 2024 PR Newswire
