DuJour Select: DuJour Media Celebrates 12th Anniversary with Star-Studded Cover Party Featuring Eva Longoria

DuJour Media, a trailblazer in luxury lifestyle and entertainment, proudly announces its 12th Anniversary Cover Party, set to dazzle at The Venue, The Hard Rock Hotel New York. This exclusive event, scheduled for June 20th, will spotlight the iconic actress and humanitarian, Eva Longoria, who graces the cover of DuJour's milestone anniversary issue.

Eva Longoria's multifaceted career spans television, film, and advocacy, embodying the essence of sophistication and empowerment that DuJour Media champions. As a prominent figure in entertainment and philanthropy, Longoria's presence underscores the magazine's commitment to celebrating influential personalities who redefine excellence.

"I am honored to join DuJour Media in commemorating 12 years of luxury, style, and cultural influence," remarked Eva Longoria. "DuJour has consistently been at the forefront of celebrating diversity and achievement in the entertainment industry, and I am thrilled to be a part of this milestone celebration."

Joining the festivities is celebrated architect Kobi Karp, renowned for his visionary contributions to urban design and luxury hospitality projects. Karp's innovative approach to architecture has left an indelible mark on the industry, reflecting the ethos of excellence that DuJour Media embodies.

The evening will also feature insights from Jason Binn, Founder and CEO of DuJour Media, who has cultivated the magazine into a premier platform for cultural commentary and exclusive lifestyle content. The event promises an immersive experience of haute cuisine, live entertainment, and networking opportunities among esteemed guests from the realms of fashion, entertainment, and beyond.

"The DuJour Media 12th Anniversary Cover Party is a testament to our team to elevating the voices and stories that shape our world," said Jason Binn. "Eva Longoria captures the essence of our brand-sophistication, influence, and unwavering commitment to excellence."

Set against the backdrop of The Venue at The Hard Rock Hotel New York, thanks to our strategic partners, CMO Jeff Hook and CEO Jim Allen at Seminole Hard Rock, attendees can anticipate an evening of elegance and inspiration, celebrating DuJour's legacy as a tastemaker in luxury lifestyle journalism.

About DuJour Media:

DuJour Media is a dual audience luxury lifestyle media company focused on our community's passions and interests including fashion, art, culture, beauty, home, entertainment, design, travel, business, nightlife, wine and spirits. This content resonates with the most affluent and influential readers and consumers in the country representing over 70 percent of the nation's wealth, purchasing power and influence.

