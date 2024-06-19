United Global Trading Corp. Announces ShieldON EcoSeries Biodegradable Nitrile Gloves

FDA-Approved Single-Use Nitrile Gloves Break Down Faster Than Conventional Gloves

LONG BEACH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 19, 2024 / Recognizing the rising need for a sustainable nitrile glove solution, United Global Trading Corp. announces the launch of biodegradable nitrile gloves: ShieldON® EcoSeries. Featuring EcoBlue, EcoGreen, and EcoBlack, this innovative product line is designed to address the pressing environmental concerns associated with conventional nitrile gloves for the medical, dental, laboratory and industrial fields.





ShieldON EcoBlue Biodegradable Nitrile Examination Gloves

100 count box of ShieldON EcoBlue Biodegradable Nitrile Examination Gloves





Traditional nitrile gloves may take several dozen years to degrade, posing a significant environmental challenge. ShieldON EcoSeries gloves are engineered to break down by 67% within approximately 23 months in landfills, reducing their environmental impact significantly. An organic additive that attracts microbes commonly found in landfills is used to disintegrate the gloves naturally, leaving behind only biogas, water, and inert soil. The ShieldON EcoSeries gloves meet ASTM D5526 and ASTM D5511 standards, verifying their biodegradability and performance.

"Our new biodegradable nitrile gloves represent a major step forward in our commitment to sustainability and environmental responsibility," said Sean Price, CEO of United Global Trading Corp. "By introducing the ShieldON EcoSeries, we aim to provide our customers with high-quality protective gloves that also contribute to a healthier planet."

ShieldON EcoSeries gloves maintain the same level of protection, durability, and comfort as standard nitrile gloves, ensuring users will not compromise on quality. They are FDA-approved, ensuring they meet stringent quality and safety standards. Additionally, ShieldON EcoSeries gloves have been tested for use with chemotherapy drugs and fentanyl citrate, expanding their utility in critical healthcare settings.

United Global Trading Corp. invites industry professionals, healthcare providers, and environmental advocates to join in this sustainable initiative by choosing ShieldON EcoSeries for their protective needs. These gloves are not only a practical choice for businesses but also a responsible one, aligning with global efforts to reduce plastic waste and promote environmental stewardship.

About United Global Trading Corp.

United Global Trading Corp. is an international trading company based in Long Beach, California. Committed to uniting the globe through trade, the company specializes in the import and distribution of high-quality products, with a focus on innovation, sustainability, and excellence. For more information, visit www.unitedglobaltradingcorp.com and www.shieldongloves.com.

