Humworld Inc: Humhealth Simplifies the Medicare Program With All-in-One Software

WIXOM, MI / ACCESSWIRE / June 19, 2024 / Humhealth has emerged as a software provider to consolidate multiple software solutions into a single software package. Humhealth is a unified platform that streamlines critical software services for Chronic Care Management (CCM), Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), Annual Wellness Visit (AWV), Behavioral Health Integration (BHI), Chronic Pain Management (CPM), Remote Therapeutic Monitoring (RTM) and Transitional Care Management (TCM) programs.





HUMHEALTH SOFTWARE

HUMHEALTH - All-in-One Software





Humhealth All-in-One Software

Chronic Care Management (CCM): CCM program focuses on managing long-term conditions like diabetes, hypertension, and other chronic conditions. Humhealth software simplifies care coordination, provides comprehensive and customizable care plans, and automates recommendations and goals for the diagnosis of the patient to ensure proactive management of chronic conditions.

Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM): Humhealth RPM software allows healthcare providers to monitor patients remotely using Telehealth consultations. Humhealth software integrates seamlessly with RPM devices, displaying vital signs and health data in real-time. This enables early detection of potential health issues and timely interventions for better patient management.

Annual Wellness Visit (AWV): Humhealth platform simplifies scheduling and documentation for AWV ensuring preventive care remains a priority. Enhanced software from Humhealth keeps patients on track, while pre-populated templates with evidence-based recommendations expedite the Annual Wellness Visit process.

Behavioral Health Integration (BHI): Patient's mental health plays a significant role in overall well-being. Humhealth software facilitates the seamless integration of behavioral health services within the primary care setting. Secure communication channels allow secure communication between physicians and mental health professionals, leading to more holistic patient care.

Chronic Pain Management (CPM): Chronic pain affects millions of Medicare beneficiaries. Humhealth software empowers providers with tools to track pain levels, monitor medication adherence, and educate patients on self-management techniques. The platform also provides intervention recommendations based on the pain and the intensity of the pain the patient is experiencing for better services.

Remote Therapeutic Monitoring (RTM): Humhealth RTM solution focuses on specific conditions requiring specialized monitoring, such as Asthma, Arthritis, and other conditions that need therapy to manage. Humhealth software with specialized therapy tracking for respiratory therapy and musculoskeletal therapy provides relevant data and facilitates communication between patients and care teams for enhanced patient care.

Transitional Care Management (TCM): Humhealth's TCM bridges the gap between hospital stays and post-discharge care. Humhealth software ensures smooth transitional care. The platform facilitates medication reconciliation, appointment scheduling to optimize recovery at home, and reduced readmission rates.

Humhealth makes Providers experience increased efficiency with streamlined workflows and reduced administrative burden. Improved care coordination leads to better patient outcomes, potentially reducing hospital readmission and healthcare costs. Additionally, the platform empowers patients to take a more active role in their health management through self-monitoring tools and the dedicated Patient Mobile App of Humhealth.

Conclusion:

Humhealth Software provides a single platform for CCM, RPM, AWV, BHI, CPM, RTM, and TCM. It empowers providers to deliver high-quality coordinated care for their Medicare beneficiaries while maximizing efficiency and improving patient outcomes.

Please visit https://www.humhealth.com/

Please contact:

Mr.Venkat

734-666-0002

info@humworld.com

Contact Information

Venkataraman Soundararajan

President, Humhealth

marketing@humworld.com

7346660002

SOURCE: Humhealth

View the original press release on newswire.com.