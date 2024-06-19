Tidal Wave Auto Spa Opens 45th Location This Year With New Burley, ID, Express Wash

Top Five Conveyor Car Wash Company Adds Third Idaho Location to Footprint

THOMASTON, GA / ACCESSWIRE / June 19, 2024 / Tidal Wave Auto Spa, one of the nation's fastest-growing express car wash companies, is pleased to announce the grand opening of the brand-new Burley, ID, location at 300 N Overland Avenue.









To celebrate the Grand Opening, the new Burley location is offering eight days of free car washes from June 19-June 26. This limited-time promotion provides an opportunity for car owners to experience Tidal Wave's premium wash option, Graph-X4, at no cost. Additionally, any new customer that joins a Clean Club unlimited wash membership plan during Grand Opening week will enjoy their first month of unlimited washes for only $9.97 - saving up to $40.

"When we opened our first Tidal Wave Auto Spa in Georgia over two decades ago, we were a small-town express car wash focused on delivering an exceptional wash experience to our neighboring communities," said founder and CEO Scott Blackstock. "To be able to serve customers over 2,000 miles away from where it all began with the same industry-leading wash experience is incredibly exciting for our team. We've opened three brand-new locations in Idaho this year and look forward to providing our easy, efficient and enjoyable car wash experience to these communities for years to come."

Burley, ID, Location: 300 N Overland Ave, Burley, ID 83318

Nearby: Pocatello, ID

Tidal Wave Auto Spa is committed to providing every customer with an exceptional car wash experience through industry-leading car care technology, clean and attractive locations, and friendly customer service at every location. Stop by for a single wash or join Tidal Wave's Clean Club for the ultimate experience. Members can wash every day of the month for one convenient monthly payment and save time with exclusive club member wash lanes - plus, memberships can be used at any Tidal Wave location. For those needing to wash multiple cars, Tidal Wave offers discounted monthly family plans and fleet plans for businesses with five or more vehicles.

Tidal Wave has been operating in Idaho since 2024 and has three brand-new locations open seven days a week in Mountain Home, Pocatello, and Burley. For additional information, including upcoming locations, fundraising, fleet plans, and more, please visit: https://www.tidalwaveautospa.com/.

About Tidal Wave Auto Spa

Tidal Wave Auto Spa is an industry-leading conveyor car wash company founded in 1999 by Scott and Hope Blackstock in Thomaston, GA. Tidal Wave is committed to providing cutting-edge car care technology and exceptional customer service at each of their 268 locations sprawling 27 states across the South, Midwest, and Northern United States. In 2020, Tidal Wave partnered with Golden Gate Capital to facilitate their accelerated growth across the country. Tidal Wave is one of the top five conveyor car wash companies in the country and has been included in the Inc. 5000 list for America's Fastest Growing Companies since 2020. The company was recognized as a 2023 Champion of Charity Honoree by Professional Carwashing & Detailing and has raised over $3 million dollars for organizations in their communities.

