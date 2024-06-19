EY Announces Jaryd Stein, M.D. and Ben Weinstein of StrideCare as Entrepreneur Of The Year 2024 Southwest Award Winners

Celebrating the bold leaders who disrupt markets, revolutionize industries and transform lives

Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) has announced that two of Dallas-based StrideCare's co-founders Jaryd Stein, M.D. and Ben Weinstein, were named Entrepreneur Of The Year 2024 Southwest Award winners. Entrepreneur Of The Year is the preeminent competitive awards program for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies.

Co-founded by Jaryd Stein, M.D., Ben Weinstein and David Sacher in 2017, Dallas-based StrideCare has grown into Texas' largest multi-specialty medical network dedicated to lower extremity health. Their expert team focuses on enhancing quality of life and preventing limb loss by diagnosing and treating foot and ankle conditions, wound care and vascular diseases. With 85 providers across 58 locations in North Texas, San Antonio, Austin, Midland/Odessa and the greater Houston area, StrideCare offers comprehensive care.

About the Award

Now in its thirty eighth year, this award was created to honor business leaders for their ingenuity, courage and entrepreneurial spirit that have made profound positive impacts in their communities. Winners are selected by an independent judging panel made up of previous award winners, leading CEOs and other business leaders. Those selected as winners this year in the Southwest region included business leaders in sports marketing, real estate, healthcare and financial services.

Previous winners of this prestigious award include Brian Niccol of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Howard Schultz of Starbucks, Reid Hoffman and Jeff Weiner of LinkedIn, David Heath of Bombas, J.W. "Bill" Marriott, Jr. of Marriott International, Barbara Smith of Commercial Metals Company, Michael Happe of Winnebago and Wayne Huizenga of AutoNation/Blockbuster/Waste Management.

"We are beyond elated to have been selected for this prestigious award," said Weinstein. "It is such an honor to be in the company of this years and past year's winners. While Jaryd and I were named because of our role as co-founders, this is really an award you can only win as part of a great team. And we are proud to have the very best team at StrideCare!"

As a Southwest award winner, Stein and Weinstein are now eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2024 National Awards. The National Award winners, including the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner, will be announced in November at the Strategic Growth Forum, one of the nation's most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies. The Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner will then move on to compete for the World Entrepreneur Of The Year Award in June 2025.

About StrideCare

Co-founded by Jaryd Stein, M.D., Ben Weinstein and David Sacher in 2017, StrideCare is today the largest multi-specialty medical network in Texas that is focused on comprehensive care for lower extremity health. To enhance quality of life and prevent limb loss from both common and complex disorders, StrideCare's team of specialists diagnose and treat foot and ankle conditions, wound care, vascular, arterial and venous disease. StrideCare's 85 providers serve patients across 58 locations in North Texas, San Antonio, Austin, Midland/Odessa and the greater Houston area. For more information about StrideCare please visit StrideCare.com.

About the Winners

Ben Weinstein, co-founder and current chairman of the board for StrideCare, has helped several companies grow their organizations in capital efficient manners. He was named a Top 40 Most Influential Healthcare Leader for 2023 by the SCALE Community. Before co-founding StrideCare, Weinstein was a board member at multiple organizations, including Super Chix, MedCentric Search Firm and Stealth Monitoring. Weinstein graduated Phi Beta Kappa from Harvard with an A.B. in Applied Mathematics/Economics.

Jaryd Stein, MD, co-founder and current chief medical officer for StrideCare, is a board-certified Vascular and Interventional Radiologist. Prior to StrideCare, he was the managing partner for Precision Vascular. He graduated with a degree in Biology from the University of Texas at Austin, M.D. from University of Texas Health Science Center and completed his Residency and Fellowship at UT Southwestern Medical Center. In addition to being an active board advisor, Stein has founded multiple healthcare ventures with the common theme of delivering better care to patients in a more innovative value-based manner than traditional healthcare delivery models.

About the Sponsors

Founded and produced by Ernst & Young LLP, the Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards include presenting sponsors PNC Bank, Cresa, Marsh USA, SAP and the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation. In the Southwest program, sponsors also include Platinum sponsors DFIN and Haynes and Boone LLP, Gold sponsors BGSF, Marsh and Roach Howard Smith & Barton and Silver sponsors Big Picture Inc., Pierpont Communications and The Slate.

About Entrepreneur Of The Year

Founded in 1986, Entrepreneur Of The Year has celebrated more than 11,000 ambitious visionaries who are leading successful, dynamic businesses in the US, and it has since expanded to nearly 80 countries and territories globally.

Entrepreneur Of The Year Award winners become lifetime members of a global, multi-industry community of entrepreneurs. They receive exclusive, ongoing access to the experience, insight and wisdom of program alumni and other ecosystem members in more than 60 countries - all supported by vast EY resources.

The US program consists of 17 regional programs whose panels of independent judges select the regional award winners every June. Those winners compete for national recognition at the Strategic Growth Forum in November where National finalists and award winners are announced. The overall National winner represents the US at the World Entrepreneur Of The Year competition. Visit ey.com/us/eoy.

About EY

EY exists to build a better working world, helping to create long-term value for clients, people and society and build trust in the capital markets.

Enabled by data and technology, diverse EY teams in over 150 countries provide trust through assurance and help clients grow, transform and operate.

Working across assurance, consulting, law, strategy, tax and transactions, EY teams ask better questions to find new answers for the complex issues facing our world today.

EY refers to the global organization and may refer to one or more of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation are available via ey.com/privacy. EY member firms do not practice law where prohibited by local laws. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com.

