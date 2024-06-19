Grande Custom Ingredients Group: New Ingredient Retains Freshness in Sweet Baked Goods

FOND DU LAC, WI / ACCESSWIRE / June 19, 2024 / Grande Custom Ingredients Group is excited to announce the development of a new, clean-label functional ingredient for use in sweet baked goods. Suitable for frozen or fresh dough and dry mixes, Grande DuratoTM is a proprietary whey protein concentrate that replaces up to 100% of dried dairy products to improve moisture retention in cookies, cakes, muffins, bars and pastries.

Choc-chip-cookies

Chocolate chip cookie application for Durato

"Even when the sell-by date is a week away, baked goods that have been on the shelf for a few days in an in-store bakery often lack consumer appeal," said Stephanie Miller, Senior Marketing Manager for Grande Custom Ingredients Group. "That's because of a perception that the products no longer have that just-baked freshness. Grande Durato increases and retains indulgent textures and freshness on Day 1 and throughout their intended shelf lives."

The ingredient was developed by a team of Grande's food scientists and R&D professionals in response to demands for maintaining moist textures and quality in sweet baked goods. Made in the heart of the Midwest, Grande Durato is the latest expansion of the company's extensive line of functional whey protein ingredients used by leading food companies and global brands.

Controlled studies were conducted to demonstrate Grande Durato's ability to improve quality in cookies and muffins when replacing 100% of non-fat dry milk. A sensory panel scored each version for major sensory attributes, and a technical analysis was performed to determine distinctions and moisture content over time. The Grande Durato cookie outperformed the control for moisture content, texture, and visual appearance, and maintained a clean, desirable flavor.

"Indulgent textures in sweet baked goods are an indicator of quality, with 86% of consumers preferring cookies that are soft and bendy," said Miller. "When in-store bakeries can retain desirable textures over time, the opportunities for additional sales and revenue increase."

Grande Custom Ingredients Group continues to innovate by expanding its product line with all-new Grande Durato. More information is available at https://www.grandecig.com/durato/product-information.

About Grande Custom Ingredients Group

Grande Custom Ingredients Group is a global leader in innovative, clean-label whey protein ingredients used to deliver unrivaled functionality in numerous food applications. Their "upcycled" ingredients are made from the highest quality milk produced on dedicated dairy farms in the heart of the Midwest, and their expert food scientists and R&D teams help solve the toughest formulation challenges. For more information, visit grandecig.com.

Contact Information

Stephanie Miller

Senior Marketing Manager

stephanie.miller@grande.com

920-952-7293

SOURCE: Grande Custom Ingredients Group

View the original press release on newswire.com.