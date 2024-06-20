Perk Labs Inc. Provides Update on Status of MCTO

Perk Labs Inc. (CSE:PERK)(OTC PINK:PKLBF)(FKT:PKLB) ("Perk" or the "Company"), is providing a further update on the status of the management cease trade order (the "MCTO") that was granted by the British Columbia Securities Commission (the "BCSC") on April 3, 2024.

The Company applied to the BCSC for an extension of the MCTO due to unexpected delays with the preparation of its audited annual financial statements and the related management's discussion and analysis for the year ended November 30, 2023,(the "Annual Filings"), which were due on April 1, 2024. The Company has been granted an extension of the MCTO until July 4, 2024.

The MCTO prohibits all trading in the capital of the Company, whether directly or indirectly, by the Company's CEO and CFO. The MCTO does not affect the ability of other shareholders to trade in the securities of the Company.

The Company and its auditors continue to work diligently toward completing the Annual Filings as soon as possible.

The Company confirms that since the date of the earlier announcement: (i) other than as described above, there has been no material change to the information set out in the announcement that has not been generally disclosed; (ii) there has been no failure by the Company in fulfilling its stated intentions with respect to satisfying the provisions of the alternative information guidelines set out in NP 12-203; (iii) there has not been any other specified default by the Company under NP 12-203; and (iv) there is no other material information concerning the affairs of the Company that has not been generally disclosed.

The Company will continue to satisfy the provisions of the alternative information guidelines under NP 12-203 by issuing bi-weekly default status reports in the form of news releases for so long as it remains in default of the above-noted filing requirements

About Perk Labs Inc.

Perk Labs Inc., (CSE:PERK)(OTC PINK:PKLBF)(FKT:PKLB), the owner of Getit Technologies Inc. and Perk Hero Software Inc. ("Perk Labs"), provides innovative mobile ordering and payment systems, allowing customers the ability to scan a QR code or NFC sticker to order and pay for their purchases directly from their phone. Perk Labs specializes in providing a single unified payment interface for complex purchase environments - environments that have multiple retailers processing an array of different transactions, including food and beverage purchases, merchandise sales, ticketing, registrations, donations, parking fees, and service payments. Perk Labs provides a custom-branded solution that is ideal for multi-transaction brands such as stadiums and arenas, university and college campuses, conference centers, hotels and resorts, festivals and events, and professional service companies.

For more information, contact:

Ryan Hardy

CEO

(833) 338-0299

investors@getittechnologies.io

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (collectively "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is typically identified by words such as: "may", "believe", "thinks", "expect", "exploring", "expand", "could", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "pursue", "potentially", "projected", "should", "will" and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. These forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties, relate to, among other things, the discussion of the Company's business strategies and its expectations concerning future operations, and expectations of future revenues for the Company. Although the Company considers these forward-looking statements to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect, and the forward-looking statements in this release are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking information provided by the Company is not a guarantee of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Undue reliance should not be placed on such forward-looking information, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will occur.

SOURCE: Perk Labs Inc. ?

View the original press release on accesswire.com