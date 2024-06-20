Palo Alto, California--(Newsfile Corp. - June 19, 2024) - SurveySparrow, a leading experience management platform, has recently integrated generative AI into its suite of tools, setting a new standard in customer experience. To empower brands by refining their customers' experiences at every touchpoint, SurveySparrow is transforming the way businesses track their customer journey. Known for delivering invaluable insights and actionable data, SurveySparrow's foray into AI promises a change in how businesses interact with and understand their customers.





SurveySparrow introduces CogniVue, an advanced text analytics tool that is a game-changer for brands by distilling unstructured text feedback into clear insights.

Founded in 2017, SurveySparrow is based in Palo Alto, USA. SurveySparrow boasts a global presence with over 4,000 clients. The platform collects, analyzes, and acts on both direct and indirect feedback from customers to help businesses improve every stage of the customer journey. The introduction of "AI Wings" and "CogniVue" further showcases the platform's commitment to innovation.

AI Wings, described as an "autopilot" for feedback collection, further bolsters the efficiency of the platform, streamlining the process of curating survey questions, creating custom workflows, analyzing data, and managing customer tickets and online reviews. With more than 20 such innovative features, businesses can effortlessly "Wing it," utilizing this comprehensive toolset to craft exceptional customer experiences.

Meanwhile, CogniVue, an advanced toolset on the platform, serves as an intelligent data analyst. It serves to transform unstructured text feedback into actionable insights. This tool also aids in making faster and more accurate decisions by identifying customer sentiments while assisting in finding key drivers behind important business metrics. The advanced analytical prowess of CogniVue helps to simplify the daunting task of data analysis while offering smart, industry-specific insights that are game-changing for Voice of the Customer (VOC) analysts.

SurveySparrow demonstrated these groundbreaking features to a select group of executives at RefineCX, its flagship event. It was held at the New York Marriott Marquis on June 11. The event featured extensive panel discussions on the potential applications of AI in customer experience and the nuances of building a brand's social reputation.

Notable panelists at RefineCX included Stacy Sherman, an award-winning speaker, author, and podcast host, and Colin Crowley, the Vice President of Customer Support at Maven Clinic. Discussions dove into the role of data in AI-powered hyper-personalization, balancing automation with human interaction and nurturing brand loyalty on social media.

RefineCX is an event where customer experience takes center stage. Attendees get exclusive previews of SurveySparrow's upcoming innovations and insights from industry leaders. This invite-only gathering is a prime opportunity for top professionals to discover innovations and the latest trends in customer experience management. To discover upcoming editions near you, click here.

About SurveySparrow:

SurveySparrow is an omni-channel experience management platform that goes beyond traditional surveys. By creating engagement, inspiring performance, and achieving solutions, SurveySparrow empowers businesses to conduct more than just surveys. The platform's commitment to innovation and technology-backed analytics continues to set it apart in the fast-evolving landscape of customer experience management.

