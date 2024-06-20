Anzeige
Donnerstag, 20.06.2024
GlobeNewswire
20.06.2024 07:34 Uhr
Integre Trans: Court accepts the application for the opening of restructuring proceedings against Integre Trans

An application for the opening of restructuring proceedings against Integre
Trans UAB, legal entity code 301888546 (the Company) was filed with the court
on 13 June 2024 (the Application). On 19 June 2024, the court accepted the
Application by a non-appealable ruling (the Ruling). 

By its Ruling, the court decided that the Application contained all the
necessary information regarding the Company's compliance with the conditions
for opening a restructuring case listed in the Law on Insolvency of Legal
Persons of the Republic of Lithuania (the Law on Insolvency): 1) the legal
entity is in financial difficulties; 2) the legal entity is viable; 3) the
legal entity is not in the process of being dissolved due to bankruptcy. 

From the date of the Ruling, all recoveries from the Company's assets pursuant
to writs of execution or orders for seizure, withdrawal of funds or suspension
of payments from the Company's account shall be suspended. 

The Application will be examined by the court in accordance with the provisions
of the Law on Insolvency and the Civil Procedure Code of the Republic of
Lithuania. The Company will continue to keep the public informed of key
developments in the Company's restructuring process. 



General Manager

Žana Kel
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
