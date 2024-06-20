Calgary, Alberta and Houston, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - June 20, 2024) - PetroTal Corp. (TSX: TAL) (AIM: PTAL) (OTCQX: PTALF) ("PetroTal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that all resolutions at the annual general meeting of shareholders held on June 19, 2024 (the "Meeting"), have been fully authorized and approved. A total of 211,361,360 common shares representing approximately 23.09% of PetroTal's issued and outstanding common shares, were represented at the Meeting.
The shareholders approved the setting of the number of directors to be elected at the Meeting at eight and the following nominees were elected as directors of PetroTal, being the eight nominees listed in the management information circular of the Company dated May 8, 2024, to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are duly elected or appointed, unless such office is vacated earlier in accordance with PetroTal's by-laws. Results of the vote are as follows:
|Votes For
|Votes Withheld
|Director
|#
|%
|#
|%
|Manuel Pablo Zúñiga-Pflücker
|185,244,999
|99.83%
|314,086
|0.17%
|Mark McComiskey
|173,317,333
|93.40%
|12,241,752
|6.60%
|Gavin Wilson
|184,068,063
|99.20%
|1,491,022
|0.80%
|Eleanor J. Barker
|184,976,924
|99.69%
|582,161
|0.31%
|Roger M. Tucker
|185,222,767
|99.82%
|336,318
|0.18%
|Jon Harris
|183,504,673
|98.89%
|2,054,412
|1.11%
|Felipe Arbelaez Hoyos
|185,216,987
|99.82%
|342,098
|0.18%
|Emily Morris
|185,148,389
|99.78%
|410,696
|0.22%
In addition, shareholders approved the appointment of Deloitte LLP as auditors of the Company to hold office until the next annual meeting, and the directors were authorized to fix their remuneration. The results of the vote were as follows:
|Votes For (%)
|211,036,286 (99.85 %)
A full report on the voting results is available under PetroTal's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.
ABOUT PETROTAL
PetroTal is a publicly traded, tri-quoted (TSX: TAL) (AIM: PTAL) (OTCQX: PTALF) oil and gas development and production Company domiciled in Calgary, Alberta, focused on the development of oil assets in Peru. PetroTal's flagship asset is its 100% working interest in Bretana oil field in Peru's Block 95 where oil production was initiated in June 2018. In early 2022, PetroTal became the largest crude oil producer in Peru. The Company's management team has significant experience in developing and exploring for oil in Peru and is led by a Board of Directors that is focused on safely and cost effectively developing the Bretana oil field. It is actively building new initiatives to champion community sensitive energy production, benefiting all stakeholders.
For further information, please see the Company's website at www.petrotal-corp.com, the Company's filed documents at www.sedarplus.ca, or below:
Camilo McAllister
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Cmcallister@PetroTal-Corp.com
T: (713) 253-4997
Manolo Zuniga
President and Chief Executive Officer
Mzuniga@PetroTal-Corp.com
T: (713) 609-9101
PetroTal Investor Relations
InvestorRelations@PetroTal-Corp.com
Celicourt Communications
Mark Antelme / Jimmy Lea
petrotal@celicourt.uk
T: 44 (0) 20 7770 6424
Strand Hanson Limited (Nominated & Financial Adviser)
Ritchie Balmer / James Spinney / Robert Collins
T: 44 (0) 207 409 3494
Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited (Joint Broker)
Callum Stewart / Simon Mensley / Ashton Clanfield
T: +44 (0) 20 7710 7600
Peel Hunt LLP (Joint Broker)
Richard Crichton / David McKeown / Georgia Langoulant
T: +44 (0) 20 7418 8900
