Calgary, Alberta and Houston, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - June 20, 2024) - PetroTal Corp. (TSX: TAL) (AIM: PTAL) (OTCQX: PTALF) ("PetroTal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that all resolutions at the annual general meeting of shareholders held on June 19, 2024 (the "Meeting"), have been fully authorized and approved. A total of 211,361,360 common shares representing approximately 23.09% of PetroTal's issued and outstanding common shares, were represented at the Meeting.

The shareholders approved the setting of the number of directors to be elected at the Meeting at eight and the following nominees were elected as directors of PetroTal, being the eight nominees listed in the management information circular of the Company dated May 8, 2024, to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are duly elected or appointed, unless such office is vacated earlier in accordance with PetroTal's by-laws. Results of the vote are as follows:



Votes For Votes Withheld Director # % # % Manuel Pablo Zúñiga-Pflücker 185,244,999 99.83% 314,086 0.17% Mark McComiskey 173,317,333 93.40% 12,241,752 6.60% Gavin Wilson 184,068,063 99.20% 1,491,022 0.80% Eleanor J. Barker 184,976,924 99.69% 582,161 0.31% Roger M. Tucker 185,222,767 99.82% 336,318 0.18% Jon Harris 183,504,673 98.89% 2,054,412 1.11% Felipe Arbelaez Hoyos 185,216,987 99.82% 342,098 0.18% Emily Morris 185,148,389 99.78% 410,696 0.22%

In addition, shareholders approved the appointment of Deloitte LLP as auditors of the Company to hold office until the next annual meeting, and the directors were authorized to fix their remuneration. The results of the vote were as follows:

Votes For (%) 211,036,286 (99.85 %)

A full report on the voting results is available under PetroTal's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

ABOUT PETROTAL

PetroTal is a publicly traded, tri-quoted (TSX: TAL) (AIM: PTAL) (OTCQX: PTALF) oil and gas development and production Company domiciled in Calgary, Alberta, focused on the development of oil assets in Peru. PetroTal's flagship asset is its 100% working interest in Bretana oil field in Peru's Block 95 where oil production was initiated in June 2018. In early 2022, PetroTal became the largest crude oil producer in Peru. The Company's management team has significant experience in developing and exploring for oil in Peru and is led by a Board of Directors that is focused on safely and cost effectively developing the Bretana oil field. It is actively building new initiatives to champion community sensitive energy production, benefiting all stakeholders.

For further information, please see the Company's website at www.petrotal-corp.com, the Company's filed documents at www.sedarplus.ca, or below:

Camilo McAllister

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Cmcallister@PetroTal-Corp.com

T: (713) 253-4997

Manolo Zuniga

President and Chief Executive Officer

Mzuniga@PetroTal-Corp.com

T: (713) 609-9101

PetroTal Investor Relations

InvestorRelations@PetroTal-Corp.com

Celicourt Communications

Mark Antelme / Jimmy Lea

petrotal@celicourt.uk

T: 44 (0) 20 7770 6424

Strand Hanson Limited (Nominated & Financial Adviser)

Ritchie Balmer / James Spinney / Robert Collins

T: 44 (0) 207 409 3494

Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited (Joint Broker)

Callum Stewart / Simon Mensley / Ashton Clanfield

T: +44 (0) 20 7710 7600

Peel Hunt LLP (Joint Broker)

Richard Crichton / David McKeown / Georgia Langoulant

T: +44 (0) 20 7418 8900

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/213644

SOURCE: PetroTal Corp.