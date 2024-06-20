Wood Mackenzie reported large growth in Q1 year-over-year for grid-scale storage and residential storage in the USA, while commercial and industrial storage slowed. From pv magazine ESS News site ood Mackenzie and American Clean Power released its quarterly Energy Storage Monitor report, finding that the U. S. storage market posted strong growth in the grid-scale and residential storage sector, while the commercial and industrial sectors retracted significantly in Q1 2024. The grid-scale market installed 993 MW / 2,952 MWh of storage, with California, Texas, and Nevada responsible for 90% of the ...

