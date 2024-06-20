Anzeige
Donnerstag, 20.06.2024
PR Newswire
20.06.2024 08:06 Uhr
Outfit7: My Talking Hank: Islands Sets to Transform Virtual Pet Gaming on July 4th

LONDON, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Outfit7 is set to revolutionise the world of virtual pet gaming on July 4th with the My Talking Hank: Islands mobile game. Players will do more than just care for Hank; they will also be able to take direct control and move him around a brand-new island filled with discoveries, secrets, and wildlife. This shift towards fresh gameplay experiences and new ways of interacting with a virtual pet marks an exciting new chapter for the Talking Tom & Friends franchise.

My Talking Hank: Islands releases July 4th

As players explore this vibrant setting with Hank, they will meet and interact with a host of new animal friends, uncover hidden treasures, and embark on exciting new adventures. Plus, there's another special treat in store! Players will have the opportunity to revamp Hank's treehouse. They will be able to shower their virtual friend with affection in his redesigned home, now with new customization options that allow them to fully personalise their experience.

The adventure begins on July 4th. Stay tuned for the latest news on Talking Hank's upcoming adventure HERE.

ABOUT MY TALKING HANK: ISLANDS: Developed by Outfit7 Limited, My Talking Hank: Islands invites players to embark on an exciting island adventure. Join Talking Hank on a journey of exploration as he discovers an island filled with fun and surprises. Take care of Hank in his Tree House, explore the island's interactive map, and meet adorable animal companions. My Talking Hank: Islands offers endless entertainment for players of all ages. Find more information HERE.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2441903/My_Talking_Hank_Islands.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/my-talking-hank-islands-sets-to-transform-virtual-pet-gaming-on-july-4th-302175652.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
