Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 20.06.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Warum diese Aktie jetzt massiv durchstartet und wie Sie zu neuen Gratis-Aktien kommen…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
20.06.2024 08:06 Uhr
64 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Augmentum Fintech plc - Capital Markets Day Update 2

Augmentum Fintech plc - Capital Markets Day Update 2

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 20

CAPITAL MARKETS DAY UPDATE 2

20 June 2024

Augmentum Fintech plc

Capital Markets Day Update 2

Augmentum Fintech plc (LSE: AUGM) (the "Company" or "Augmentum"), Europe's leading publicly listed fintech fund, is pleased to confirm further details of its upcoming Capital Markets Day. The in-person Capital Markets Day for institutional investors and analysts will take place on the morning of 27 June 2024 (8.15am - 1.30pm) in the City of London.

Confirmed speakers include representatives of the Portfolio Manager, and several Augmentum portfolio companies:

- Janine Hirt - CEO Innovate Finance

- David King - Founder & CEO, Artificial

- Christoph Rieche - Founder & CEO, Iwoca

- Oliver Prill - CEO, Tide

- Dan Garrett - Founder & CEO, Farewill

- Nigel Purves - Founder & CEO, Wayhome

- Jordan Lawrence - Founder & CGO, Volt

- Steve Hulme - CFO, Zopa

To register to attend the Capital Markets Day, and for further details, please contact: cmd@augmentum.vc. No material new information will be discussed at the event.

Enquiries

Augmentum Fintech

Tim Levene (Portfolio Manager)

Martha Horrox (Marketing and IR)

+44 (0)20 3961 5420

martha@augmentum.vc

Quill PR

Nick Croysdill, Sarah Gibbons-Cook

(Press and Media)

+44 (0)20 7466 5050

augmentum@quillpr.com

Peel Hunt LLP

Liz Yong, Huw Jeremy

(Investment Banking)

+44 (0)20 7418 8900

Singer Capital Markets

Harry Gooden, Robert Peel, James Fischer

(Investment Banking)

+44 (0)20 7496 3000

Frostrow Capital LLP

Paul Griggs (Company Secretary)

+44 (0)20 3709 8733

About Augmentum Fintech

Augmentum invests in fast growing fintech businesses that are disrupting the financial services sector. Augmentum is the UK's only publicly listed investment company focusing on the fintech sector in the UK and wider Europe, having launched on the main market of the London Stock Exchange in 2018, giving businesses access to patient capital and support, unrestricted by conventional fund timelines and giving public markets investors access to a largely privately held investment sector during its main period of growth.


KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.