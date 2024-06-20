Tineco, a leader in innovation for household cleaning appliances, announces the launch of the third edition of its Trade-Up campaign, taking place from June 24 to July 20, 2024. This campaign offers consumers the opportunity to upgrade their equipment with Tineco's latest flagship products: the Stretch S6 and the SWITCH S7.

Campaign Details: The participation rules for this campaign remain similar to previous editions. Participants must visit the campaign page on Tineco's website, fill out the participation form, and await a discount code.

Exclusive Benefit: This year, the discount code can be applied in addition to the Prime Day promotional prices, allowing consumers to enjoy even greater savings on the Stretch S6 and SWITCH S7.

4 Reasons to Upgrade:

FLOOR ONE STRETCH S6

Limitless Cleaning: Easily reach ultra-low areas with enhanced cleaning flexibility.

Easily reach ultra-low areas with enhanced cleaning flexibility. Exceptional Maneuverability: Smooth navigation in all directions.

Smooth navigation in all directions. Quick Cleaning and Drying: Hot water wash in 2 minutes and flash drying in 5 minutes.

Hot water wash in 2 minutes and flash drying in 5 minutes. 180° Reclining Position: Effortlessly clean under furniture and in low spaces.

FLOOR ONE SWITCH S7

One Purchase, Five Tools: Experience unmatched cleaning power with the SwitchPro motor.

Experience unmatched cleaning power with the SwitchPro motor. Exceptional Cleaning Power: A comprehensive cleaning solution for the entire home and all surfaces.

A comprehensive cleaning solution for the entire home and all surfaces. PureCyclone Technology and ZeroTangle Brush: Ensures strong, long-lasting suction with no tangling.

Ensures strong, long-lasting suction with no tangling. PureCyclone System for Optimal Filtration.

About Tineco

Tineco was founded in 1998 with its first SKU as a vacuum cleaner and, in 2019, pioneered the first-ever smart vacuum. Today, the brand has innovated into a global leader offering intelligent appliances across home categories, including floor care, kitchen, and personal care. Tineco is dedicated to its brand vision of making life easier through smart technologies and consistently innovating new devices.

