20.06.2024 08:34 Uhr
Nasdaq Stockholm welcomes Cinclus Pharma to the Main Market

Stockholm, Jun 20, 2024 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in the
shares of Cinclus Pharma Holding AB (ticker name: CINPHA) will commence today
on the Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market. Cinclus Pharma is a Mid Cap company within
the Health Care sector. Cinclus Pharma is the 15th company to be admitted to
trading on Nasdaq's Nordic and Baltic markets* in 2024. 

Cinclus Pharma is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the
development of the drug candidate linaprazan glurate, a proprietary "prodrug"
of the molecule linaprazan, originally developed by AstraZeneca. Linaprazan
glurate represents a new and innovative mode of action for the treatment of
erosive gastroesophageal reflux disease (eGERD) where there is currently a lack
of sufficiently effective treatment options. 

"We are very excited about this important step in Cinclus Pharma's development.
By becoming the product that can offer 24-hour acid control and healing for the
most severely ill patients with eGERD, we have the potential to drive a
paradigm shift in the treatment of gastric acid-related diseases. The listing
on Nasdaq Stockholm is a logical and important step that enables continued
development of linaprazan glurate. We have received very positive feedback from
investors, making us feel incredibly excited about our future as a listed
company," said Christer Ahlberg, CEO of Cinclus Pharma. 

Adam Kostyál, President of Nasdaq Stockholm, said "We warmly congratulate
Cinclus Pharma on their successfully completed IPO. It is truly an honor to
welcome them as they embody the pioneering spirit and innovation that define
the Health Care sector companies that choose to partner with Nasdaq. We look
forward to supporting them in their journey as a publicly traded company." 

*Main Markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki,
Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm as well as Nasdaq Baltic. 



About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global technology company serving corporate
clients, investment managers, banks, brokers, and exchange operators as they
navigate and interact with the global capital markets and the broader financial
system. We aspire to deliver world-leading platforms that improve the
liquidity, transparency, and integrity of the global economy. Our diverse
offering of data, analytics, software, exchange capabilities, and
client-centric services enables clients to optimize and execute their business
vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions,
and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on X @Nasdaq, or at
www.nasdaq.com. 



Nasdaq Media Contact

Erik Gruvfors
+46 73 449 78 12
erik.gruvfors@nasdaq.com
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
