Das Instrument LPHG LU1834988351 LIF-600 PER.+H. EOA ETF wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 20.06.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 21.06.2024The instrument LPHG LU1834988351 LIF-600 PER.+H. EOA ETF is traded cum capital adjustment on 20.06.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 21.06.2024Das Instrument DFOA LU2082995908 LIF-600 AUTOM. EOD ETF wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 20.06.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 21.06.2024The instrument DFOA LU2082995908 LIF-600 AUTOM. EOD ETF is traded cum capital adjustment on 20.06.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 21.06.2024Das Instrument LCST LU1834983808 LIF-600 CO.+MA. EOA ETF wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 20.06.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 21.06.2024The instrument LCST LU1834983808 LIF-600 CO.+MA. EOA ETF is traded cum capital adjustment on 20.06.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 21.06.2024Das Instrument LAUT LU1834983394 LIF-600 AUTOM. EOA ETF wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 20.06.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 21.06.2024The instrument LAUT LU1834983394 LIF-600 AUTOM. EOA ETF is traded cum capital adjustment on 20.06.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 21.06.2024Das Instrument CSTD LU2082996898 LIF-600 CO.+MA. EOD ETF wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 20.06.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 21.06.2024The instrument CSTD LU2082996898 LIF-600 CO.+MA. EOD ETF is traded cum capital adjustment on 20.06.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 21.06.2024Das Instrument MTDA LU2082998324 LIF-600 PER.+H. EOD ETF wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 20.06.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 21.06.2024The instrument MTDA LU2082998324 LIF-600 PER.+H. EOD ETF is traded cum capital adjustment on 20.06.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 21.06.2024Das Instrument CSV ES0117160111 CORP. FIN. ALBA INH. EO 1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 20.06.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 21.06.2024The instrument CSV ES0117160111 CORP. FIN. ALBA INH. EO 1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 20.06.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 21.06.2024Das Instrument 6W5 FR0011464452 SPINEGUARD EO -,05 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 20.06.2024The instrument 6W5 FR0011464452 SPINEGUARD EO -,05 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 20.06.2024Das Instrument HA5 KYG2118N1079 CHIN.HARMON.AUTO HL.HD-01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 20.06.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 21.06.2024The instrument HA5 KYG2118N1079 CHIN.HARMON.AUTO HL.HD-01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 20.06.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 21.06.2024Das Instrument GRU KYG3777B1032 GEELY AUTO. HLDGS HD-,02 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 20.06.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 21.06.2024The instrument GRU KYG3777B1032 GEELY AUTO. HLDGS HD-,02 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 20.06.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 21.06.2024