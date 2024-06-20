Anzeige
Donnerstag, 20.06.2024
Warum diese Aktie jetzt massiv durchstartet und wie Sie zu neuen Gratis-Aktien kommen…
WKN: A3EJGW | ISIN: FR001400IV58
Actusnews Wire
20.06.2024 08:53 Uhr
ALGREEN: Algreen Announces Advanced Discussions with Several Companies as Part of Its New Development Strategy

Algreen Announces Advanced Discussions with Several Companies as Part of Its New Development Strategy

Lyon, June 20, 2024, 8:30 am

ALGREEN (Euronext Growth Paris, Ticker: ALGRE- ISIN: FR001400IV58) informs the market about the progress made in implementing its new development strategy. In line with the objectives defined in the press release of June 6, 2024, Algreen is committed to developing new activities, financing profitable companies, and retaining them indefinitely while fostering their development in various ways.

Within this strategic framework, Algreen is currently in advanced discussions with three growing companies and/or those with recurring revenue. Two of these companies are located in France and one abroad. The sectors of these companies are diverse to achieve sectoral diversification and include:

  • A company specializing in the quantitative measurement of new digital media;
  • A French company in the ultra-luxury heritage sector;
  • A company owning sports infrastructure.

These discussions represent a key step in Algreen's ambition to diversify its activities and expand its portfolio with high-growth potential companies. Algreen hopes to finalize a first deal quickly with one of these companies, marking a significant advancement in its re-development and long-term investment strategy.

About ALGREEN

Algreen is an innovative company specializing in the management, development, and financing of new profitable activities. With an approach focused on sustainable growth and supporting companies with a clear history, Algreen strives to maximize value for its shareholders while positively contributing to the regional and national economy.

Contact : investisseurs@algreen.fr

ALGREEN (Euronext Growth Paris, Ticker: ALGRE, ISIN: FR001400IV58) https://algreen.fr/investisseurs/

