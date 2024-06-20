EQS-News: Charles Barker Corporate Communications GmbH / Key word(s): Investment

Luxembourg, June 20, 2024 Luxempart is delighted to announce its strategic investment in Medios AG, a leading publicly listed specialty pharma platform in Europe. Luxempart has acquired a 14.9% stake from Manfred Schneider, the founder of Medios AG. This transaction resolves the shareholding succession of Manfred Schneider and establishes Luxempart as a new anchor shareholder. "I sought an investor to take over my holdings in Medios, and I'm pleased to have reached an agreement with Luxempart. Their thorough analysis and deep understanding of Medios and its strategy, combined with their long-term commitment and support from entrepreneurial families, convinced me they are the right partner for Medios' future," expresses Manfred Schneider, founder of Medios on the transaction. Medios AG is a pan-European platform focusing on specialty pharmaceuticals for chronic and/or rare diseases. The business activities are centered around wholesale of such drugs and the compounding and supply of patient-specific therapies. These therapies are particularly targeted at six focus indication areas: oncology, neurology, autoimmune diseases, ophthalmology, infectious diseases and haemophilia. With the recent acquisition of Ceban Pharmaceuticals in the Netherlands, Medios has diversified its business operations both regionally and in terms of business activities. This strategic acquisition not only offers numerous synergies, but also aligns with Medios' vision to become the leading European specialty pharma platform. "We have been monitoring the company for several years and are impressed by the company's strategy execution and progress over this time period", says John Penning, Managing Director at Luxempart. Luxempart is excited to support the management and the employees of Medios AG on their successful journey with our expertise and capabilities to achieve their strategic and financial goals. We have met a strong and committed team and we look forward to supporting them by all means in this new growth phase of Medios. Next to continuous operational improvements and the successful integration of Ceban, we see further M&A as a key lever to generate shareholder value going forward. Florian Herger, Principal at Luxempart, emphasizes: "We are convinced of Medios' capabilities and its strong management team to continue excelling in this attractive market. We are excited to bring our expertise to the table, supporting the Medios team to reach its strategic and financial goals through value enhancing growth." Rudolf Ohnesorge, Member of the Group Executive Committee and responsible for the DACH activities of Luxempart, complements: "This transaction fits well with our strategy to take significant positions in market leading companies as an active owner and partner to the management team. We feel well positioned to accompany Medios on their ambitious journey especially when it comes to further internationalization." About Luxempart Luxempart is a Luxembourg-based listed investment company with a net worth of EUR 2.3bn backed by Luxembourgish entrepreneurial families. With permanent capital and a professional investment team, Luxempart provides flexible long-term financing solutions to entrepreneurs, families and management and actively supports its portfolio companies in their growth and international expansion. Luxempart's Direct Investment strategy consists in investing equity tickets ranging from EUR 25m up to EUR 100m in the DACH region, France, BeLux and Northern Italy. Contact: John Penning +352 437 43 5117

