Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 20.06.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Warum diese Aktie jetzt massiv durchstartet und wie Sie zu neuen Gratis-Aktien kommen…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.06.2024 09:10 Uhr
86 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

World Vapers' Alliance: 54,000 Voices Ignored: EU Health Ministers' Flavour Ban Push Threatens Public Health and Democracy

BRUSSELS, June 20, 2024to ban flavours in safer nicotine products.

This move bypasses democratic processes and disregards the voices of 54,000 citizens who have signed a petitionagainst such a ban organised by the World Vapers' Alliance (WVA).

"Every year, 700,000 lives are needlessly lost in the EU due to smoking-related diseases. By recklessly pushing for a flavour ban on safer nicotine alternatives, they are playing with lives and ignoring the clear will of the people. It's time to stop this madness and listen to science and the citizens they serve," said Michael Landl, Director of the World Vapers Alliance.

The European Commission has yet to consult the public on a new Tobacco Products Directive (TPD). This delay has left a void that Ministers aim to exploit, sidelining the necessary scientific evaluation, public consultation, and parliamentary scrutiny.

The European Commission's initial Consultationwas marked by record numbers of submissions, primarily from citizens supporting safer nicotine products.

Flavours play a significant role in helping adult smokers transitionaway from cigarettes and maintain abstinence from smoking. Ignoring this fact endangers public health and disregards the overwhelming support from European citizens who have voiced their opposition to a flavour ban.

The WVA calls in an open letteron EU Health Ministers to reject the flavour ban proposal and instead focus on policies that are informed by science and reflect the will of the people. As the next iteration of the Tobacco Products Directive is considered, it is imperative that EU policymakers recognize the importance of alternative products in reducing smoking rates and protecting public health. "This isn't just about regulation, it's about lives. We must prioritize harm reduction and listen to the voices of the people," added Landl.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Michael Landl
Director of the World Vapers' Alliance
info@worldvapersalliance.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/593edf99-c863-4124-850c-03f163f3acbc


KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.