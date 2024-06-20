Troy Minerals Inc.: Troy Minerals Congratulates Homerun Resources on Innovative Silica Purification Achievement

Troy MineralsInc. ("Troy" or the "Company") (CSE:TROY)(OTCQB:TROYF)(FSE:VJ3) is pleased to extend its congratulations to Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR) on the development of a femtosecond thermal laser processing method to achieve 99.999% purity in raw silica sand. This achievement, conducted by researchers at University of California, Davis in collaboration with Homerun Resources, represents a significant milestone in the field of critical and energy materials.

"We at Troy Minerals are thrilled to see such an innovative advancement in silica purification technology," said Rana Vig, President and CEO of Troy Minerals. "The ability to achieve such high levels of purity using a green and sustainable process is a breakthrough that enhances the value of silica for utilization in various high-tech applications," he added.

Testing of the novel single-step thermal method, which avoids the use of hazardous chemicals and energy-intensive machinery, aligns with the increasing demand for eco-friendly industrial practices. This technology holds promising potential for applications in semiconductor chip substrates, electronic and photonic chips, battery anodes, solar cells, and other advanced materials.

"Innovations like these push our entire industry forward," added Mr. Vig. "At Troy Minerals, we recognize the importance of continuous improvement in our sector and we look forward to seeing the positive impacts of this technology and its use within the silica market."

