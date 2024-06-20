Anzeige
Donnerstag, 20.06.2024
WKN: A3CYRW | ISIN: CA43758P1080 | Ticker-Symbol: 5ZE
Stuttgart
20.06.24
09:53 Uhr
0,830 Euro
+0,095
+12,93 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
20.06.2024 09:26 Uhr
137 Leser
Troy Minerals Inc.: Troy Minerals Congratulates Homerun Resources on Innovative Silica Purification Achievement

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 20, 2024 / Troy MineralsInc. ("Troy" or the "Company") (CSE:TROY)(OTCQB:TROYF)(FSE:VJ3) is pleased to extend its congratulations to Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR) on the development of a femtosecond thermal laser processing method to achieve 99.999% purity in raw silica sand. This achievement, conducted by researchers at University of California, Davis in collaboration with Homerun Resources, represents a significant milestone in the field of critical and energy materials.

"We at Troy Minerals are thrilled to see such an innovative advancement in silica purification technology," said Rana Vig, President and CEO of Troy Minerals. "The ability to achieve such high levels of purity using a green and sustainable process is a breakthrough that enhances the value of silica for utilization in various high-tech applications," he added.

Testing of the novel single-step thermal method, which avoids the use of hazardous chemicals and energy-intensive machinery, aligns with the increasing demand for eco-friendly industrial practices. This technology holds promising potential for applications in semiconductor chip substrates, electronic and photonic chips, battery anodes, solar cells, and other advanced materials.

"Innovations like these push our entire industry forward," added Mr. Vig. "At Troy Minerals, we recognize the importance of continuous improvement in our sector and we look forward to seeing the positive impacts of this technology and its use within the silica market."

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD,

Rana Vig | President and Director
Telephone: 604-218-4766
Email: rana@ranavig.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information: This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that Troy Resources Inc. (the "Company") expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that arenot historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include results of exploration activities may not show quality and quantity necessary for further exploration or future exploitation of minerals deposits, volatility of commodity prices, and continued availability of capital and financing, permitting and other approvals, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed this press release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE: Troy Minerals Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
