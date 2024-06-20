Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - June 20, 2024) - In a significant move for cryptocurrency and mobile technology enthusiasts, LBank Exchange, a premier global digital asset trading platform, has announced the listing of HIPPOP (HIP) on June 21, 2024. Users of LBank Exchange can brace themselves for the HIP/USDT trading pair, which will go live at 8:00 UTC on the slated date.





HIPPOP (HIP) is a meme token with a clear use case based on Real-World Assets (RWA), featuring a large NFT and artist community, and its recently launched app allows users to purchase tickets, raffles, votes, and artwork using HIPPOP tokens.

Introducing HIPPOP: The Ultimate Meme Token with Real-World Utility

LBank Exchange is thrilled to announce the upcoming listing of HIPPOP (HIP), a groundbreaking meme token based on Real-World Assets (RWA), designed to seamlessly integrate digital and physical worlds through a robust ecosystem. Built on the ERC-20 network (Arbitrum), HIPPOP not only brings humor and community engagement to the forefront but also provides tangible utility with its innovative application. The token aims to foster a vibrant community by fairly distributing all $HIP tokens without any involvement from venture capital institutions. This community-first approach sets the stage for HIPPOP's ambitious vision of revolutionizing the cultural and arts performance industry.

At the heart of HIPPOP's ecosystem is the recently launched HIPPOP app, a global Web3 cultural platform that enhances user experiences by integrating various performances and arts with blockchain technology. Within the app, users can utilize HIPPOP tokens to purchase tickets, participate in raffles, cast votes, and acquire artwork. This creates a dynamic and interactive environment for fans and creators alike. Key partners such as Hypeboy, HypeBeans, and ilion contribute to the ecosystem, offering a range of NFTs and digital goods. The HIPPOP app's smart ticket service replaces traditional paper tickets with eco-friendly digital alternatives, making event attendance more convenient and data management more efficient for organizers.

HIPPOP is committed to building a thriving community by leveraging blockchain technology to address challenges such as information fragmentation and offline-biased markets. By providing a comprehensive platform for global cultural events, smart ticket services, and digital goods for artists, HIPPOP aims to foster deeper connections between fans and creators. The app's active fan community feature facilitates direct communication, enhancing fan engagement and support. Additionally, HIPPOP's tokenomics ensure sustainability and growth through on-chain raffles and revenue generation from various business models. With partnerships spanning across vibrant cultural hubs like HYPE SEOUL and plans for global expansion, HIPPOP is poised to lead the digital transformation of the culture and arts performance industry.

About HIP Token

Based on ARB, HIP has a total supply of 1.25 billion (i.e. 1,250,000,000). HIP token distribution is allocated as follows: Hype 2 Earn (55%), Marketing & LP (36%), Team (4% with 12 months lock-up and 18 months linear vesting), and Investor (5% with 6 months lock-up and 6 months linear vesting). The HIP token is poised for its debut on LBank Exchange at 8:00 UTC on June 21, 2024. Investors who are interested in HIP can easily buy and sell on LBank Exchange after that time.

