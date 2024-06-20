Plans to build a 5 GW/120 GWh pumped hydro energy storage system in Queensland's Pioneer Valley have received a positive boost with geotechnical investigations revealing the site is ideally suited for dam and tunnel construction. From pv magazine Australia An investigative drilling program in Australia's northeastern state of Queensland has reinforced the suitability of a site to host a proposed $12 billion pumped hydro energy storage project. State government-owned Queensland Hydro is developing the Pioneer-Burdekin project in the central Queensland coast's Pioneer Valley, about 70 kilometres ...

