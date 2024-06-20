Integre Trans: The court satisfied the application for interim measures against Integre Trans

An application for the opening of restructuring proceedings against Integre Trans UAB, legal entity code 301888546 (the Company) was filed with the court on 13 June 2024 (the Application). On 19 June 2024, the court accepted the Application by a non-appealable ruling. On 20 June 2024, the Court also satisfied the application for interim measures which formed an integral part of the Application (the Ruling on the Interim Measures). The Ruling on the Interim Measures is enforced without delay. In the Ruling on the Interim Measures, the court decided that the following interim measures of protection shall apply until the procedural decision on the opening of restructuring proceedings against the Company is adopted and enters into force: (a) prohibit the Company's creditors or other persons acting on their behalf from enforcing their claims against the Company and from applying for seizure of the Company's movable and immovable property, cash and property rights, or any other property belonging to the Company by right of ownership and/or possession (lease) and in the possession of the Company or of any third party; (b) suspension of the enforcement and realisation of all property, cash, rights, assets and leasehold interests owned and/or held by the Company pursuant to judgments of courts and other authorities and writs of execution issued thereunder which have been or will be submitted for enforcement after the date of the Ruling on the Interim Measures; (c) prohibit the Company's creditors from terminating and/or unilaterally refusing to perform contracts with the Company; (d) to suspend the counting of the terms for the giving of termination notices by the Company's creditors, including the enforcement thereof; (e) prohibit the bondholders of the bonds issued by the Company (ISIN code LT0000407553) from requesting the redemption of their bonds prior to maturity, i.e. prior to 5 May 2026. General Manager Žana Kel