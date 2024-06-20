Anzeige
20.06.2024 10:58 Uhr
Integre Trans: The court satisfied the application for interim measures against Integre Trans

An application for the opening of restructuring proceedings against Integre
Trans UAB, legal entity code 301888546 (the Company) was filed with the court
on 13 June 2024 (the Application). On 19 June 2024, the court accepted the
Application by a non-appealable ruling. 

On 20 June 2024, the Court also satisfied the application for interim measures
which formed an integral part of the Application (the Ruling on the Interim
Measures). The Ruling on the Interim Measures is enforced without delay. 

In the Ruling on the Interim Measures, the court decided that the following
interim measures of protection shall apply until the procedural decision on the
opening of restructuring proceedings against the Company is adopted and enters
into force: (a) prohibit the Company's creditors or other persons acting on
their behalf from enforcing their claims against the Company and from applying
for seizure of the Company's movable and immovable property, cash and property
rights, or any other property belonging to the Company by right of ownership
and/or possession (lease) and in the possession of the Company or of any third
party; (b) suspension of the enforcement and realisation of all property, cash,
rights, assets and leasehold interests owned and/or held by the Company
pursuant to judgments of courts and other authorities and writs of execution
issued thereunder which have been or will be submitted for enforcement after
the date of the Ruling on the Interim Measures; (c) prohibit the Company's
creditors from terminating and/or unilaterally refusing to perform contracts
with the Company; (d) to suspend the counting of the terms for the giving of
termination notices by the Company's creditors, including the enforcement
thereof; (e) prohibit the bondholders of the bonds issued by the Company (ISIN
code LT0000407553) from requesting the redemption of their bonds prior to
maturity, i.e. prior to 5 May 2026. 



General Manager

Žana Kel
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
