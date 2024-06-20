Gautam Solar's TOPCon glass-glass bifacial panels are available in power range of 580 Wp to 590 Wp with maximum efficiency up to 22. 84%. From pv magazine India Indian PV manufacturer Gautam Solar is showcasing its n-type TOPCon solar panels at the ongoing Intersolar Europe 2024 in Munich. The panels are available in power range of 580 Wp to 590 Wp with maximum efficiency up to 22. 84%. These are built with 144 half-cut cells. The bifacial panels measure 2,278 mm × 1,134 mm × 35 mm and produce 10-30% extra power from the rear side when compared to monofacial panels. "Using glass-to-glass (G2G) ...

