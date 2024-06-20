ITM Isotope Technologies Munich SE: ITM Appoints Dr. Andrew Cavey as CEO to Lead Organization in its Next Stage of Growth

With a significant track record of success in the radiopharmaceutical industry, Dr. Cavey will help accelerate ITM's pipeline and business growth



Garching / Munich, Germany, June 20, 2024 - ITM Isotope Technologies Munich SE, a leading radiopharmaceutical biotech company today announced the appointment of Dr. Andrew Cavey, as its Chief Executive Officer effective September 1, 2024. ITM's current CEO, Steffen Schuster, will step up to the company's Supervisory Board.



"The strength of ITM is our ability to deliver radiopharmaceutical innovation. With his strong global background in clinical practice, strategy, clinical development, and commercialization, we are confident that Andrew is the right choice to lead ITM throughout our next growth phase," said Udo J. Vetter, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of ITM. "I would like to thank Steffen for his dedication and leadership over the last twelve years. His impact on the company's growth and development cannot be understated. I am delighted that we will continue to benefit from his expertise and I welcome him to the Supervisory Board."



Dr. Cavey will work together with ITM's leadership team to spearhead the next stages of growth as the company broadens and advances its targeted radiopharmaceutical pipeline and expands its industry-leading medical radioisotope manufacturing capabilities. He joins ITM with a career spanning clinical development, corporate strategy and commercial management across international biotech and radiopharmaceutical companies including Bristol Myers Squibb



