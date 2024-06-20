Cinclus Pharma Holding AB: First day of trading in Cinclus Pharma's ordinary shares on Nasdaq Stockholm

Cinclus Pharma Holding AB (publ) ("Cinclus Pharma" or the "Company"), a Swedish clinical stage pharmaceutical company, today announces the outcome of the offering of newly issued ordinary shares (the "Offering") in connection with the listing of its shares on Nasdaq Stockholm (the "Listing"). The Offering attracted strong interest from Swedish and international institutions and the general public in Sweden. Trading on Nasdaq Stockholm commences today, 20 June 2024.

The Offering in brief

As previously announced, the price in the Offering was set at SEK 42 per ordinary share (the " Offering Price ").

"). The Offering comprised 17,023,810 newly issued ordinary shares and the Company will receive proceeds of SEK 715 million before deduction of issue costs.

In order to cover any over-allotments in connection with the Offering, the Company has undertaken to issue not more than 1,702,381 additional ordinary shares, corresponding to not more than 10 percent of the number of ordinary shares in the Offering (the " Over-allotment Option ").

"). Cinclus Pharma has also carried out a set-off issue of 3,286,939 new ordinary shares in connection with the Offering, in order to convert the Company's outstanding bridge loans into ordinary shares (the " Set-off Issue "). The Set-off Issue was carried out at the Offering Price.

"). The Set-off Issue was carried out at the Offering Price. Provided that the Over-allotment Option is exercised in full, the Offering will comprise in aggregate 18,726,191 new ordinary shares, corresponding to 38.82 percent of the shares and votes in the Company following completion of the Offering and the Set-off Issue, and will provide Cinclus Pharma with proceeds of approximately SEK 787 million before deduction of issue costs.

The Offering Price corresponds to a market value of approximately SEK 1,240 million, prior to the Offering for all outstanding shares in the Company and the shares issued through the Set-off Issue.

Trill Impact Ventures Pharma 1 AB, the Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund, Linc AB, a number of investors that are shareholders in Regulus Pharma Fas I AB, Eir Ventures I AB and Irrus Investments Nominee Ltd are cornerstone investors and have, in accordance with their respective undertakings, acquired ordinary shares in the Offering at the Offering Price corresponding to an aggregate value of approximately SEK 181 million.

The Company's board members and senior executives have entered into customary undertakings to refrain from transferring shares for a period of 360 days after the commencement of trading on Nasdaq Stockholm. In addition, certain other existing shareholders have undertaken to refrain from transferring shares held prior to the Listing for a period of 180 days after trading on Nasdaq Stockholm has commenced. Shareholders with an aggregate holding of approximately 90 percent of the total number of shares and votes in the Company prior to the Offering and the Set-off Issue have entered into undertakings to refrain from transferring shares.

The first day of trading on Nasdaq Stockholm is today 20 June 2024 and the ordinary shares will trade under the ticker "CINPHA".

Settlement is expected to take place on 25 June 2024.

Christer Ahlberg, CEO of Cinclus Pharma, comments:

"The listing on Nasdaq Stockholm is an important milestone in Cinclus Pharma's history and a significant step towards our long-term vision to become a leader in the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD). I see the strong interest from investors as a testament to the confidence in our drug candidate linaprazan glurate, our business model, and our ability to meet a major medical need. We are very proud of the journey we have made so far, and we look forward to taking the next important step in the development of linaprazan glurate. With our unique 24 hour acid control and associated strong clinical healing results, we see great opportunities to achieve our goals and improve the quality of life for patients with severe erosive GERD."

About Cinclus Pharma and background to the Listing and the Offering

Cinclus Pharma is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development of the drug candidate linaprazan glurate, a proprietary "prodrug" of the molecule linaprazan, originally developed by AstraZeneca. The molecule has the potential to enable the treatment of gastric acid-related diseases such as gastroesophageal reflux disease ("GERD") and the "peptic ulcer bacteria" Helicobacter pylori ("H. pylori"). There are two main categories of GERD: symptomatic non-erosive GERD ("sGERD") and erosive GERD ("eGERD"), with eGERD being the more severe type and the main medical indication for linaprazan glurate. The severity of eGERD is classified under a so-called LA classification system from grade A to grade D, with grades C-D being the most severe cases.

Linaprazan glurate has the potential to provide a new and innovative mode of action compared to the current standard of care for GERD and has the potential to address a global unmet medical need for the healing of severe eGERD (LA grade C/D). In the U.S. and EU-30[1], more than 10 million patients have severe eGERD, which in combination with the expected price level for linaprazan glurate results in a potential to reach or exceed blockbuster sales, i.e. sales of at least USD 1 billion annually, within five years from launch.[2]

In 2023, Cinclus Pharma completed a Phase II study on patients with eGERD with positive results and intends to complete preparations for the Phase III studies in 2024. The Phase III study program for eGERD consists of two study pairs ("Study 1a and 1b eGERD" and "Study 2a and 2b eGERD", respectively), where each pair consists of a healing study and a maintenance treatment study. Patient enrollment in the initial healing study 1a is expected to start in 2025 and the patients healed are expected to be included in the linked maintenance treatment study 1b. Cinclus Pharma believes that linaprazan glurate has the potential to achieve higher healing rates and improved symptom relief of severe eGERD and in shorter time compared to available drugs and that the Phase III study program and subsequent commercialization of linaprazan glurate are the natural next steps in the development of treatment options for this indication.

Cinclus Pharma intends to use the net issue proceeds from the Offering to:

continue the preparations of, initiate and complete Study 1a and 1b eGERD and finance regulatory activities (interaction with authorities and external consultants) and the ongoing operations of the Company up to and including the conduct of Study 1a and 1b eGERD, and

conduct ongoing preclinical studies necessary for registration of the eGERD indication.

Depending on the exercise of the Over-allotment Option, Cinclus Pharma intends to use any additional net proceeds from the exercise of the Over-allotment Option to initiate and complete additional Phase I studies needed for registration of the eGERD indication.

Stabilization

In connection with the Offering, Carnegie may effect transactions aimed at supporting the market price of the ordinary shares at levels above those which might otherwise prevail in the open market. Such stabilization transactions may be effected on Nasdaq Stockholm, in the over-the-counter market or otherwise, at any time during the period starting on the date of commencement of trading in the ordinary shares on Nasdaq Stockholm and ending not later than 30 calendar days thereafter. Carnegie is, however, not required to undertake any stabilization and hence it is not certain that stabilization will be undertaken. The Company has granted an Over-allotment Option to the Joint Bookrunners, entailing that the Joint Bookrunners, at the latest 30 days from the first day of trading in the Company's ordinary shares on Nasdaq Stockholm, have the right to request that a maximum of 1,702,381 additional shares are issued by the Company, corresponding to a maximum of 10 percent of the total number of ordinary shares in the Offering at a price corresponding to the Offering Price, in order to cover possible over-allotment within the framework of the Offering.

Stabilization, if undertaken, may terminate at any time without prior notice. In no event will transactions be effected at levels above the Offering Price. No later than by the end of the seventh trading day after stabilization transactions have been undertaken, Carnegie shall disclose that stabilization transactions have been undertaken in accordance with article 5(4) in the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014. Within one week of the end of the stabilization period, Carnegie will make public whether or not stabilization was undertaken, the date at which stabilization started, the date at which stabilization last occurred and the price range within which stabilization was carried out, for each of the dates during which stabilization transactions were carried out.

Advisors

Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ) and Bryan Garnier & Co are Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners. ABG Sundal Collier AB is Joint Bookrunner. Advokatfirman Vinge KB and Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP are acting as legal advisors to the Company as to Swedish and U.S. law, respectively. Baker McKenzie is acting as legal advisor to the Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners as to Swedish and U.S. law. Redeye AB, Avanza Bank AB (publ) and Nordnet Bank AB are acting as Selling Agents in connection with the Offering.

For further information, please contact:

Christer Ahlberg, CEO

Phone: +46 70 675 33 30

e-mail: christer.ahlberg@cincluspharma.com

Charlotte Stjerngren, IR

Phone: +46 70 876 87 87

e-mail: charlotte.stjerngren@cincluspharma.com

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 07:30 CEST on 20 June 2024.

[1] France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Ireland, the Netherlands, Portugal, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland, Bulgaria, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Greece, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia and Iceland ("EU-30").

[2] Market research conducted by Apex Healthcare Consulting commissioned and paid for by the Company, May 2022.