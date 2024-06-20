Intralot reported good underlying revenue growth in Q124, offset by broad-based unfavourable foreign exchange translation effects and some phasing. Our estimates are unchanged following the results. The company also announced the appointment of Nikolaos Nikolakopoulos as CEO. Mr Nikolakopoulos, who remains as CEO of the US subsidiary, Intralot Inc, takes the role from the incumbent chairman, Sokratis Kokkalis. The US is a key market for the company's future growth aspirations, with plenty of opportunities to gain share in the next few years.

