CORNEX New Energy Co., Ltd.: CORNEX's products are moving further into the world: CORNEX shines at The Smarter E Europe 2024 with latest products

MUNICH, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CORNEX New Energy Co., Ltd. (CORNEX), a new energy innovative high-tech enterprise, presents its all-scenario energy storage products and solutions at The Smarter E Europe 2024, held from June 19 to 21 in Munich, Germany. CORNEX has fully demonstrated its full life cycle systematized service capabilities to overseas customers, stepping onto the European stage with a "green" attitude to accelerate its in-depth presence in the global energy storage market.

As the largest alliance of exhibitions for the energy industry in Europe, the smarter E Europe brings together industry elites and exhibitors from around the world, focusing on cross-industry solutions from the electricity, heat and transport sectors for a sustainable 24/7 energy supply. CORNEX showcases its self-developed full range of product matrices and star products, including 150Ah, 280Ah, 314Ah batteries, 20-foot 5MWh Battery Energy Storage Container CORNEX M5 and 233 kWh Liquid Cooling Outdoor Cabinet. Through the "comprehensive product portfolio and completed overseas after-sales service", CORNEX showed its core strength and conducted in-depth exchanges with upstream and downstream enterprises in the industrial chain, and received significant recognition for introducing flexible, eco-friendly, safe and intelligent Chinese solutions.

In the future, CORNEX will firmly uphold the principles of innovation, openness and cooperation, in concert with a wider range of outstanding global enterprises, to foster the sustained growth and prosperity of the new energy industry.

About CORNEX: CORNEX NEW ENERGY CO., LTD. is a new energy innovative high-tech enterprise focusing on R&D, manufacturing, sales and services of energy storage batteries, EV batteries and energy management systems. Their product has successfully obtained access certification in various territories, including the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, and others. Adhering to the principles of "Proven Expertise, Fast Response and Flexible Warranty", CORNEX has established a strong network of more than 55 professional service teams, each composed of experienced technical experts, to offer immediate service responses within 2 hours, provide solutions to common problems within 48 hours, and solve complex problems within 72 hours. These teams are strategically located in 13 different countries and regions, including the United States, Australia, UK, France and Germany (with a constantly expanding service network), to deliver superior after-sales services in international markets.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2443591/4ebfaa9e_434e_4b0c_a1af_8791ff2610b1.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cornexs-products-are-moving-further-into-the-world-cornex-shines-at-the-smarter-e-europe-2024-with-latest-products-302177815.html